2024 June 15 14:15

VARD hosts a christening ceremony for third VARD 8 02 design stern trawler

VARD 8 02 stern trawler design was developed by VARD in close collaboration with Nergård Havfiske



Nergård Havfiske and VARD held an official naming ceremony for the stern trawler Sørkapp in Tromsø June 13th. The godmother of the vessel is Lisa Marie Grøndahl. The stern trawler is the third vessel VARD has delivered to Nergård Havfiske. The two previous trawlers are Breidtind and Senja. All three vessels were at the quay during the ceremony, VARD said.



Sørkapp is a state-of-the-art stern trawler of VARD 8 02 design, developed by VARD in close collaboration with Nergård Havfiske, with a common objective to create an advanced trawler with all latest available technology on board. The vessel has excellent fuel economy and is outfitted for semi-pelagic and bottom-trawling operations emphasising gentle handling of the catch to meet the latest requirements for fish health, efficiency and environmentally friendly operation. The trawler uses the most efficient technology to transport the catch to land with a minimal environmental footprint through a high focus on product quality, crew safety and sustainable operations.



The hull is ice strengthened according to Ice-1A*. The vessel with its propulsion system is compliant with the stringent DNV Silent F notation.



"Nergård Havfiske is proud to be able to name its third sister vessel in its home port of Tromsø. The company and crew are pleased that the owners chose to build their vessels in Norway. After a few months in operation, we have received yet another proof that the quality of the design and craftsmanship carried out at the construction yards and from the suppliers is of the highest class. Sørkapp has operated more or less continuously since the takeover and we see positive effects with having three sister ships in operation," says Tommy Torvanger, CEO of Nergård Group.



Sørkapp was delivered from Vard Brattvaag to Nergård Havfisk in December 2023, a week before the contractual date. The hull is manufactured at Vard Shipyards Romania – Braila.



The modern living quarters have been developed with a high focus on crew welfare with architect-designed public spaces, day and mess rooms, a fitness room and cabins with low noise and an appealing interior. Vard Interiors has delivered a comprehensive interior package, offering turnkey solutions that include furniture, piping in the accommodation areas, provisioning systems and HVAC (air conditioning and ventilation systems).



The stern trawler is equipped with Vard Electro's SeaQ Energy Storage System. This innovative battery system allows the vessel to recover power from the PM motors on the trawl winches while in shooting mode and also contributes power in heaving mode on trawl winches. All operating in harmony with the SeaQ Power Management System for seamless integration with the hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system, which in turn minimizes fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. An innovative heat-recovery system increases overall efficiency even further.



"Building an advanced trawler like Sørkapp requires coordination on many levels. Our team players have once again contributed in an incredibly good way, where we have used experience from the previous trawlers we have built in addition to a close collaboration with the shipping company's team at the yard. The result is a vessel going straight into operation after delivery, as expected from the shipowner when the contract was signed. Once again, this proves that VARD delivers both on time and quality. We would like to thank everyone involved – and congratulate Nergård Havfiske on the latest addition to its fleet," says Yard Director for Vard Brattvaag, Arnt Inge Gjerde.



Key particulars: LOA: 80.4 metres; Breadth: 16.7 metres; Accomodation: 25 people