2024 June 14 15:11

Allseas awarded Troll extension pipeline

Execution is planned with Pioneering Spirit in 2026

Allseas says it will install the pipeline and integrated structures for the second development stage of Equinor’s Troll Phase 3 project that will accelerate the production and contribute to maintain the high production capacity utilisation of Troll A Platform and Kollsnes onshore plant towards 2030.



Phase 3 development will enable gas production from the Troll West field via subsea tiebacks to the original Troll A platform, approximately 80 kilometres northwest of Bergen, Norway.



For Stage 2, Allseas will install a 28-kilometre, 36-inch concrete-weight-coated gas line parallel to the Stage 1 pipeline, installed by our pipelay vessel Solitaire in 2020. The new pipeline will contain three inline tees, one for future tie-in flexibility.



The latest Troll award includes fabrication and assembly of multiple pipeline heads and the inline tees, installation and retrieval of counteracts, and flooding, cleaning and gauging of the pipeline system. Execution is planned with Pioneering Spirit in 2026.