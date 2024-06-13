2024 June 13 14:51

Damen unveils fully electric FCS 3210

Crew transfer vessel the next step forward in zero emission operations offshore



At this year’s Seawork show in Southampton, UK, Damen Shipyards Group will unveil its latest vessel. The fully electric Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 3210 E represents the next step forward in crew transfer solutions, paving the way to zero emissions transportation of crew and cargo to offshore locations.



Optimal comfort, minimal resistance

Damen says it has developed the FCS 3210 in response to feedback from the market calling for a larger crew transfer vessel. The design is based on Damen’s successful FCS 2710. It features the same combination of Damen’s Axe Bow hull shape with a rounded tunnel.



The result of this is optimal comfort, reduced wet deck slamming and minimal resistance in the water. With the increased length of the FCS 3210, this effect is even further pronounced ensuring increased uptime. Aft, the FCS 3210 offers increased space for a larger deckhouse and more deck capacity.



The next step forward

Shortly after the introduction of the FCS 3210, Damen received an order for three diesel-electric versions from Purus. Following this, Damen has taken the next step forward with the development of a fully electric, zero emissions version.



The vessel features a full electrical Volvo IPS system, enabling it to sail exclusively on battery power. With this, the FCS 3210 E is able to sail at high speeds to offshore wind farms up to 25 nautical miles from shore. On arrival, it will recharge at a charging system integrated to a turbine, substation or SOV before returning to shore.



Fuel flexible solution

To provide operators with the flexibility to operate the FCS 3210 at locations farther from shore, Damen has also developed a full methanol propulsion version. At the present time, the engine technology enabling a vessel in this power range to sail on methanol has not reached maturity. When it does, however, the FCS 3210 Hybrid is prepared for a fast, cost-efficient conversion.



Damen will officially introduce the latest extensions to its Twin Axe FCS series at Seawork in Southampton.