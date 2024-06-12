2024 June 12 09:53

Record number of cruise ships call at Port of Southampton in May

Associated British Ports’ (ABP) Port of Southampton welcomed a record number of cruise vessels to the Port in May, kick-starting the summer cruise season for 2024 on a real high.



For May the Port welcomed 26 different cruise ships with a grand total of 71 calls, both turnaround and transit, and over 400,000 guests. Nearly one million cruise guests have passed through the Port so far in 2024, ABP said.



The Port’s capacity to handle these industry leading volumes is founded on continuing investment in dedicated infrastructure, the deep, accumulated experience of functions across the port and strong relationships with partners, including cruise lines, ground handling operators, stevedores, and security teams.



This year, ABP are seeing an increase in cruise ships utilising the shore power facility at the Port of Southampton compared to the previous year. In May, 20% of the cruise visits plugged into shore power, allowing them to switch off their engines and achieve zero emissions while in the Port.



More cruise ships arriving in the City of Southampton is great news for the local and regional economy. The sector supports thousands of jobs and businesses in the area, attracting new tourists to our historic maritime City and its hinterland. In 2023, the Port of Southampton welcomed 2.75 million passengers and the cruise sector generated over £1 billion for the local and regional economy and 2024 is well on its way to increasing these benefits to the local and regional economy.



ABP Southampton is also working in partnership with GO! Southampton by launching a new initiative called the Welcome Volunteer Programme. This initiative, driven by passionate volunteers with local knowledge, aims to enhance the experience of transit passengers by educating them about the city and its offerings. The Welcome Volunteers, stationed at the cruise terminals, are playing a key role in guiding passengers and helping them make the most of their visit to Southampton, thereby adding value to their overall visit to the city and cruise experience.