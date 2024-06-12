  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 June 12 09:53

    Record number of cruise ships call at Port of Southampton in May

    This year, ABP are seeing an increase in cruise ships utilising the shore power facility at the Port of Southampton compared to the previous year

    Associated British Ports’ (ABP) Port of Southampton welcomed a record number of cruise vessels to the Port in May, kick-starting the summer cruise season for 2024 on a real high.

    For May the Port welcomed 26 different cruise ships with a grand total of 71 calls, both turnaround and transit, and over 400,000 guests. Nearly one million cruise guests have passed through the Port so far in 2024, ABP said.

    The Port’s capacity to handle these industry leading volumes is founded on continuing investment in dedicated infrastructure, the deep, accumulated experience of functions across the port and strong relationships with partners, including cruise lines, ground handling operators, stevedores, and security teams.

    This year, ABP are seeing an increase in cruise ships utilising the shore power facility at the Port of Southampton compared to the previous year. In May, 20% of the cruise visits plugged into shore power, allowing them to switch off their engines and achieve zero emissions while in the Port.

    More cruise ships arriving in the City of Southampton is great news for the local and regional economy. The sector supports thousands of jobs and businesses in the area, attracting new tourists to our historic maritime City and its hinterland. In 2023, the Port of Southampton welcomed 2.75 million passengers and the cruise sector generated over £1 billion for the local and regional economy and 2024 is well on its way to increasing these benefits to the local and regional economy.

    ABP Southampton is also working in partnership with GO! Southampton by launching a new initiative called the Welcome Volunteer Programme. This initiative, driven by passionate volunteers with local knowledge, aims to enhance the experience of transit passengers by educating them about the city and its offerings. The Welcome Volunteers, stationed at the cruise terminals, are playing a key role in guiding passengers and helping them make the most of their visit to Southampton, thereby adding value to their overall visit to the city and cruise experience.

Другие новости по темам: cruises  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 June 12

13:18 Panama Canal announces new increase in draft and daily transit
11:37 Port of Salalah expansion on track to further reduce port stay by year end
11:06 DP World wins four finance and sustainability awards
09:53 Record number of cruise ships call at Port of Southampton in May

2024 June 11

18:17 WSC releases containers lost at sea report
17:41 SLSMC Board of Directors names new President and CEO
17:24 Hanwha Ocean launches Korea’s first large offshore wind turbine installation vessel
17:16 Kalmar continues to drive decarbonisation of cargo handling with new electric empty container handler
16:34 Bollinger Shipyards hosts christening ceremony for USNS Cherokee Nation (T-ATS 7)
16:15 Kongsberg Maritime expands JCS to its S4-series stainless steel waterjets
16:11 Cargotec' Hiab launches mobile app MyHiab for operators
15:44 VARD launches a 171-meter cable layer for Prysmian
15:19 Ulstain Verft completes successful sea trial of the first CSOV for Olympic
14:23 Danelec achieves DNV Cyber Security Type Approval for DM100 VDR platform
13:19 Baltimore Port key channel is fully operational
12:19 Two major US seaports receive $112 million for maintenance and repair projects
11:41 German line TUI Cruises adds newbuild Mein Schiff 7 to its fleet
10:28 DEME gears up for Grand-Lahou job in Ivory Coast
09:48 CSDC' ammonia-fueled MR chemical tanker design obtained BV's AiP

2024 June 10

18:19 Qatar Shipyard receives remote survey approval from ABS
17:42 JDN joins forces with Fortescue to lay sub-sea cables and deliver green electrons from North Africa to Europe
17:39 Strategic Marine inks contract with Ventus Marine for four 27m CTVs for Asia and Europe
17:19 DP World’s SeaRates and CP World accelerate growth of small cargo owners as demand rises for LCL shipments
16:17 New Zealand to introduce bill to reverse oil and gas exploration ban
15:44 BIMCO: Charter owners' share of fleet drops to 40%, lowest since 2002
15:31 Singapore sees strong growth in container volumes in Jan-May 2024
14:18 Cargo Integrity Group highlights cargoes that can compromise supply chain safety
13:42 Glocal Green and Norwegian Hydrogen join forces for green hydrogen in conjunction with bio-methanol production
13:12 CMA CGM to enhance its NWUK & SCUK services
13:07 Vessev unveils world’s first premium tourism electric hydrofoiling vessel - the VS–9
12:43 MV Sheila Ann crew assists stranded sailboat in rough seas
12:16 The China-Japan route's first high-end passenger Ro-Ro ship was successfully named Jian Zhen Hao
11:29 Second Islay ferry MV Loch Indaal was launched at Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Yalova, Turkey
10:34 ABS issues AIP for ECOLOG’s low-pressure 40,000 m3 design for LCO2 carrier
09:48 Noble Corporation plc announces agreement to acquire Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

2024 June 9

16:01 Cosco Heavy Industry and LR sign JDP for cyber-resilient bulk carrier
14:49 Allseas completes 262-kilometre Barossa gas export pipeline
13:41 Capital Gas advances LCO2 carrier operations adding onboard carbon capture
12:16 Rhine in south Germany reopens to shipping
11:07 World’s largest car carrier receives LR AiP
10:03 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding launches new LNG-powered Ro-Ro ship for Toyofuji Shipping Co.

2024 June 8

15:54 Posidonia 2024: Shipping industry makes statement of intent in a boost for global trade and economic growth
14:12 SDARI’s 8,200 teu ammonia fuel boxship gets LR AiP
12:23 U.S. Great Lakes ports: Iron ore trade down in May
10:13 EPC Industry’s offer selected for EDF second Call of Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette by the EC

2024 June 7

18:03 Royal IHC secures yet another contract from Dutch Dredging for a custom-built 2,300 m3 TSHD
17:44 T.E.N. contracts DNV for first shuttle tanker with Cyber Secure notation
17:28 GTT secures two major approvals for its GTT NEXT1 LNG Cargo Containment System
17:14 Port Hedland awards new dredging contract to Jan De Nul
16:40 Dorian LPG announces pricing of public offering of 2,000,000 common shares
16:18 DeepOcean awarded significant offshore recycling contract in the UK
16:09 DEME’s Innovation installs first monopile at 488 MW French offshore wind project
16:03 CMA CGM announces PSS for China-South Africa & Mauritius trade
15:51 Diana Shipping announced time charter contract for m/v Polymnia with Reachy
15:36 Danaos Shipping’s bulk carrier Peace banned from Australian ports
15:05 PGS commences depth reprocessing of Côte d’Ivoire 2D data
15:02 IADC to host its five-day Dredging & Reclamation Seminar in Abu Dhabi, Nov 2024
14:21 Trafigura posts H1, 2024 net profit of $1.5 bn
13:39 BOEM finalizes EA review of potential offshore wind lease activities in the Central Atlantic
12:16 Vard contracted to build one advanced stern trawler for Havbryn AS
11:37 ABS supports innovative LH2 containment system project
10:55 KR and HD Hyundai sign business agreement for pilot project of cloud-based next-generation smart ship solution
10:41 Alternative fuels and seafarer upskilling dominate discussions at Greener Shipping Summit 2024
09:52 ABS issues AIP to HD Hyundai Mipo for a cutting-edge, ammonia-powered MR tanker

2024 June 6

18:17 Aker Solutions secures long-term brownfield and modification frame agreement with Azule Energy
17:49 Jumbo Offshore wraps up monopile removal works in Taiwan
17:35 Equinor: The speed and scale of the energy transition must increase in order to reach the 1.5-degree ambition
17:04 ABS issues AIP to VLAC design from SHI
16:37 Palfinger Marine selected to supply major equipment package for third Prysmian calbe laying vessel
16:18 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives additional order for 2 Units of LNG FGSS