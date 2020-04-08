2020 April 8 18:06

The Maritime Union of Australia condemn Government for treatment of cruise ship crews

The Maritime Union of Australia and the International Transport Workers’ Federation condemn the brutal treatment of more than 15,000 international crew from more than 50 nationalities engaged in the cruise ship industry in Australian waters, the Maritime Union of Australia said in its release.

Last week, the union and the federation wrote to Prime Minister Morrison asking for the same level of cooperation that industry unions and government have engaged in across Australia in response to this terrible pandemic.

Morrison has ordered all ships to leave Australian waters without any regard for the health, safety, dignity, or for the future safety of 15,000 international workers.