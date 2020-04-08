2020 April 8 17:05

PD Ports continues investment in environmentally sustainable technology

PD Ports has continued its investment into environmentally sustainable technology at Teesport as part of its continued commitment to reducing the Port’s carbon footprint, the company said in its release.



In December, PD Ports took delivery of three electric Rubber-Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes, supplied by Liebherr Container Cranes Limited, as part of the latest phase in the port operator’s container terminal expansion at Teesport.



The RTGs, which stand at are more than 24 metres high and weigh 135 tonnes, are the first of PD Ports’ electrically powered fleet and a greener alternative to the existing diesel cranes.



PD Ports’ Chief Executive, Frans Calje, said: “This investment is key to our ongoing investment in infrastructure at Teesport. In the last ten years, we have secured over £1 billion of investments, creating in excess of 2,500 jobs as a direct result, all of which deliver real value to the north of England and our ability to be more competitive globally.



The ISO 50001 standard specifies an organisation’s requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and improving an energy management system that will help the organisation to use energy more efficiently and integrate better energy management into business strategy.



The new RTGs, which supplement the port’s existing fleet of seven cranes, will enable Teesport to support future trade growth coming in and out of the north of the UK, as well as boosting PD Ports’ bid to become one of the Government’s 10 Free Ports, as announced in February.



