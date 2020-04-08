2020 April 8 15:04

THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for May and June 2020

Following the global outbreak of COVID-19, the members of THE Alliance have revised schedules for May and June to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic. The details of the blank sailings are announced as per below in response to lower market demand due to the spread of the virus.

Asia and North Europe

FE2 and FE4 loops will be merged from week 19 to week 26, the combined service will be named as FE2, and its rotation will be as follows:

Pusan - Shanghai - Ningbo - Yantian - Singapore - (North Continent ports rotation subject to berth window availability) - Singapore - Pusan

Asia and the Mediterranean

Week 19 - MD1 and MD3 void

Week 20 - MD2 void

Week 21 - MD1 void

Week 22 - MD2 and MD3 void

Week 23 - MD1 void

Week 24 - MD2 and MD3 void

Week 25 - MD1 void

Week 26 - MD2 void

Transpacific - West Coast

Week 19 - PS3, PN3 and PN4 void

Week 20 - PS4 void

Week 21 - PS3, PN3 and PN4 void

Week 22 - PS4 void

Week 23 - PS3, PN3 and PN4 void

Week 24 - PS4 void

Week 25 - PS3, PN3 and PN4 void

Week 26 - PS4 void



PS5 will be suspended from week 19 until week 26.

Transpacific - East Coast (via Panama and Suez Canals)

EC3 remains merged with EC1 through week 19 to week 26.

Asia and Middle East

AG1 and AG3 loops will be merged from week 19 to week 26, the combined service will be named as AG3, and its rotation will be as follows:

Qingdao - Pusan - Shanghai - Ningbo - Kaohsiung - Shekou - Singapore - Jebel Ali - Dammam - Hamad - Jubail - Abu Dhabi - Sohar - Port Kelang - Singapore - Hong Kong - Qingdao

In addition, in the AG2 a Westbound direct call to Xiamen port will be added from week 19 to week 26 with the latest rotation as follows:

Shanghai - Ningbo - Xiamen - Shekou - Port Kelang - Jebel Ali - Hamad - Umm Qasr - Hamad - Jebel Ali - Singapore - Shanghai