2020 April 8 10:16

Tallink Grupp’s vessels Megastar, Galaxy and Baltic Princess suspend passenger transport to Finland

The Finnish authorities announced yesterday that from Saturday, 11 April 2020, Finland is no longer allowing entry into Finland for ferry passengers to help prevent the spread of the corona virus in the country. The border restrictions in Finland are in place until 13 May 2020 or until further notice from the authorities. Cargo transportation and transport of cargo drivers, crew, essential vessel maintenance staff and shipyard employees will continue on all routes as previously.

As a result, Tallink Grupp’s vessels Megastar, Baltic Princess and Galaxy will no longer allow foot passengers and passengers with cars to travel to Finland from Saturday, 11 April, the company says in a press release. Passengers are still allowed to travel these vessels from Finland to Estonia and Sweden as previously and cargo transportation will continue on all these vessels according to schedule.

Megastar will still allow passengers to travel to Finland on 7- 10 April 2020 on all departures. Passengers will not be allowed to travel to Finland on Megastar from Saturday, 11 April. Passengers may still continue to travel from Finland to Estonia and cargo transportation will continue both ways as normal.

Galaxy will allow last passengers to travel to Finland on 7-10 April departures. From Saturday, 11 April, foot passengers to Finland will only be allowed to travel from Aland islands. Passengers may still continue to travel on Galaxy from Finland to Sweden and cargo transportation will continue as normal both ways.

Baltic Princess will allow last passengers to travel to Finland on 7-10 April departures. From Saturday, 11 April, foot passengers to Finland will only be allowed to travel from Aland islands. Passengers may still continue to travel on Baltic Princess from Finland to Sweden and cargo transportation will continue as normal both ways.

The restriction regarding passenger transport to Finland will be in place by all shipping companies operating routes between Finland and neighbouring countries from Saturday, 11 April until 13 May 2020 or until further notice from the authorities.