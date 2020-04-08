  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 8 09:53

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 08

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs decreased on April 07:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 252.51 (-3.04)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 304.00 (-3.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 392.80 (-2.44)

    Meantime, world oil indexes demonstrated irregular changes on Apr. 07 amid concerns, that any production cuts will be enough to rescue a market facing a potential demand loss of 20 million to 30 million barrels per day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Brent for June settlement decreased by $1.18 to $31.87 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for May fell by $2.45 to $23.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $8.24 to WTI. Gasoil for April delivery added $4.25.

    Today morning oil indexes rise hopes that a meeting between OPEC members and allied producers on Apr.09 will trigger output cuts to shore up prices.

    Oil indexes were supported on initial optimism that OPEC+-G20 meetings later this week will take a total of 10 million bpd from the market. That would be the steepest coordinated production cuts in oil’s history and could include unprecedented participation from Brazil and Canada.

    Russia would like to cut a nominal 0.5-1 million bpd according to reports. At the same time, the U.S. says its production has already fallen by about 2 million bpd over the past month. President Donald Trump said OPEC had not pressed him at all in terms of production cuts. The Saudis haven’t officially committed to any volume of cuts yet. Some say, that the global coordinated production cuts that are really needed may be too large for the producers to accept; perhaps twice as large as the numbers being discussed.

    Russia confirmed its participation in the meeting of leading oil producers set for April 9, joining Saudi Arabia and the rest of the OPEC members. That's set to be followed on Apr.10 by a meeting of G20 energy ministers, which will include representatives of two other large producers outside the OPEC+ bloc, Canada and Brazil, in addition to the U.S.

    The official data released by the Energy Information Administration on Apr.07 forecasts, that U.S. crude oil production will average 11.8 million b/d in 2020 from the current weekly estimate 13 million bpd.

    Much will also depend on what role the U.S. plays in any potential production cuts. The OPEC+ group has been curtailing production in recent years while U.S. producers have increased their own output, resulting in the U.S. becoming the world's largest crude producer.

    According to the American Petroleum Institute, U.S. oil inventories jumped again last week by 11.9 million barrels this time. The strong rise is not surprising given the demand destruction seen from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Energy Information Administration will report official government figures tomorrow, with analysts looking for a rise of about 9.3 million barrels in crude inventories.

    We expect bunker prices to change irregularly today: 3-5 USD down for IFO, 2-4 USD up for MGO.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 8

17:36 Estimated March imports at major U.S. retail container ports hit five-year low, declines expected to continue amid pandemic
17:05 PD Ports continues investment in environmentally sustainable technology
16:36 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea & East Med to Far East
16:35 SCHOTTEL EcoPeller deployed in modernization project for first time
16:13 Port of Tallinn reports its 2020 Q1 passenger and cargo flows
16:05 Gimi receives force majeure claim for FLNG from BP Mauritania
15:44 Allseas wins removal contract for multiple North Sea installations
15:40 KMG Inseneriehituse AS to build bridge for Port of Tallinn
15:04 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for May and June 2020
14:36 Vyborg Shipyard holds steel cutting ceremony for trawler of Project KMT02
14:02 The Kings of Spain check the maintenance of the supply chain in the port of Valencia
13:43 Lotos shipyard to build four dredgers for Russia’s inland water ways
13:21 Port Kolomna signs agreement with RF Ministry of Industry and Trade for ship srapping grant
13:02 North Carolina Ports completes Turning Basin Expansion Project at the Port of Wilmington
12:42 Shipping credit outlook revised to negative: cash crunch worsens as Covid-19 disrupts trade
12:05 Inland terminals at the Port of Hamburg hit by the corona crises differently
11:30 IAPH Tokyo secretariat transited to remote work from home
11:05 SAFEEN acquires its largest service vessel to date
11:02 BC Ferries adjusted service levels due to Covid-19 pandemic
10:39 ABB increases remote support for ships to help customers during the COVID-19 outbreak
10:38 Port of Gdansk actively supports fight against coronavirus
10:16 Tallink Grupp’s vessels Megastar, Galaxy and Baltic Princess suspend passenger transport to Finland
09:53 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 08
09:40 Bunker prices start going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:19 Baltic Dry Index is down to 596 points
08:47 Golden Ocean announces appointment of Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen as CEO

2020 April 7

18:38 RF Government makes big decision to quit transshipment of NOVATEK’s LNG in Norway
17:27 BashVolgotanker opens navigation with first tanker leaving Samara for Kavkaz
17:03 IADC moves its seminar and course to 2nd half of 2020
16:49 RF Navy’s oceanographic research vessel "Admiral Vladimirsky" arrived in the Durville Sea
16:05 ECSA and ETF launch joint project WESS
15:51 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:43 Port of Rotterdam adds Boxinsider to Portbase
15:28 Dredging works at LNG terminal in Klaipeda Seaport completed ahead of schedule
15:04 VTT to assess bio- and waste-based oils suitable for power plants and ships
14:43 Nordic Investment Bank is sponsoring expansion of Klaipeda Seaport
14:20 AET and TOTAL agree time charter for two LNG dual-fuel VLCCs
13:52 Rosmorport changed tariffs on crew boats services rendered in seaports of Eysk and Temryuk
13:29 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard introduced short-time operation till 30 April 2020
12:54 Rosmorport announces tender to reconstruct coastal facilities of Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service
12:26 Rosmorport announces tender to build and reconstruct port infrastructure in Nikolskoye settlement
11:47 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet continues its long-distance cruise to Antarctica
11:09 Hurtigruten temporarily suspends operations
10:25 Brent Crude futures price is up 3% to $34.04, Light Sweet Crude – up 3.53% to $27
10:08 Stena Line to furlough 600 employees and make 150 redundant in UK and the Republic of Ireland due to COVID-19
09:53 Extraordinary security measures undertaken by PORT FLEET operating in Big Port St. Petersburg
09:34 Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput unloaded cargo for Arctic LNG 2 project
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is down to 604 points
09:02 Austria's overseas traffic via Hamburg remains stable
08:46 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 07
08:19 LR chosen for LNG Canada export terminal project in Kitimat

2020 April 6

18:37 Okeanis Eco Tankers announces three year VLCC time charter
18:06 Bureau Veritas helps to manage risk thanks to digitalized inspection services
17:45 Turnover of DeloPorts terminals in January-March of 2020 reached 2.6 mln tonnes, up 44% YoY
17:39 The production of Tallink’s new car and passenger ferry MyStar has started at Rauma shipyard
17:12 Maersk Container Industry signs first Star Cool milestone contract with Evergreen
17:06 Lloyd’s Register completes six-day, three-person audit for marine and offshore component and equipment business Whittaker Engineering
16:30 8,800 cbm of material dredged in Korsakov seaport
16:08 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market: Week 14
16:06 CMA CGM cancels PSS for cargo from East Africa to Asia