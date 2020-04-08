2020 April 8 09:40

Bunker prices start going up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Global oil prices are going up amid expectation of OPEC+ meeting that will be held via video conference on April 9.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $125 pmt (+$20).

Average price of MGO - $275 pmt (+$25).

Average price of ULSFO - $235 pmt (+$15).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $160 pmt (+$30).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam grew by $33 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $186 (+$41).

- MGO - $300 (+$22).

- ULSFO 0,1% - $290 (+$40).

- VLSFO 0,5% - $245 (+$30).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.