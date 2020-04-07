2020 April 7 17:03

IADC moves its seminar and course to 2nd half of 2020

IADC says that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, it has been following the Dutch Government’s advisory measures with regard to limiting the spread of the virus. IADC had plans to host two events in June in The Netherlands. Both of these events are postponed.

The events schedule for this year is now as follows:

1. The Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation in Delft, initially planned for 8-12 June, will be moved to September. The new dates will be announced as soon as possible.

2. The CEDA-IADC Course Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure in The Hague, initially planned for 23-24 June, will be moved to 1 - 2 December. IADC is keeping a close eye on the situation and official changes will always be announced on our website. At this time, the date for the Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation organised for 5 - 9 October in Singapore is not affected.

In these challenging times, IADC will do its utmost best to support its members however possible.

About the Seminar

Since 1993, the IADC has regularly provided a week-long seminar especially developed for professionals in dredging-related industries. These intensive courses have been successfully presented in The Netherlands, Singapore, Dubai, Argentina, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Brazil. With these seminars, IADC reflects its commitment to education, encouraging young people to enter the field of dredging and improving knowledge about dredging throughout the world. In 2020 IADC is organising one seminar in Delft (September) and one seminar in Singapore (October).

About the Course

For professionals involved in dredging-related activities for water infrastructure development, CEDA and IADC launch the Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure Course on 1-2 December 2020 in Hotel Van der Valk Den Haag in Nootdorp, The Netherlands, The course is based on the association’s flagship guidebook of the same title. At this 2-day course, participants will learn how to achieve dredging projects that fulfil primary functional requirements while adding value to the natural and socioeconomic systems by acquiring an understanding of these systems in the context of dredging as well as stakeholder engagement throughout a project’s development.





About IADC

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) numbers about 120 companies registered in the Netherlands, France, Italy, Norway, India, Singapore, Cyprus, etc.