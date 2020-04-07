2020 April 7 16:05

ECSA and ETF launch joint project WESS

ECSA and the European Transport Workers’ Federation (ETF) have been awarded EU funding for a new joint social dialogue project that will be implemented over the next 24 months, ECSA said in its release.

The project is entitled “Contributing to an Attractive, Smart and Sustainable Working Environment in the Shipping Sector” (WESS).

The WESS project will involve the implementation of several activities centred around two pillars:

Pillar 1: Supporting the work of the joint ECSA-ETF working group on Health and Safety on board.

Pillar 2: Implementing the priority actions in the ECSA and ETF joint declaration of intention on enhanced participation of women in European shipping.

In order to implement the above-mentioned tasks, the project management team has launched a call for tender, to look for an external expert or group of experts. The expert or group of experts will support them with the implementation of the priority actions identified in their joint declaration of intention on the enhanced participation of women in EU shipping.

ECSA and the European Transport Workers’ Federation (ETF) are the Social Partners’ organisations recognised by the EU in representing the interests of employers and employees in the Social Dialogue Committee for the Maritime transport sector.