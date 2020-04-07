2020 April 7 13:29

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard introduced short-time operation till 30 April 2020

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has introduced short-time operation for a period between April 6 and April 30, 2020 in order to ensure sanitary and epidemiological safety of its personnel in compliance with measures on prevention of Covid-19 spread, USC says in a press release.

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard is set to operate during the non-work days declared by Russian President’s Executive Order dated 2 April 2020 “On Measures to Ensure the Sanitary and Epidemiological Safety of the Population in Connection with the Spread of the Novel Coronavirus Infection (COVID-19)” and during the high alert period introduced by Nizhny Novgorod Governor’s Order dated 13 March 2020.

A limited number of employees will operate during this period. Excluded are people of 65 years and older, those at higher risk due to certain illnesses or pregnancy.

Among the measures undertaken by the company are regular temperature measurements, distribution and control of using face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer as well as observance of the 1.5-meter social distance rule.

Business trips except of the most urgent ones will be cancelled. Regular disinfection of contact surfaces will be held in all premises at the end of working day.

Labour remuneration will be based on the company’s current terms of remuneration.

Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).