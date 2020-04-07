2020 April 7 11:47

Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet continues its long-distance cruise to Antarctica

The hydrographic vessel (HV) of the Pacific Fleet "Marshal Gelovani" continues its long-distance cruise to the coast of Antarctica, says press center of RF Defence Ministry. The expedition, which is supported by the Russian Geographical Society and will last more than three months, is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica and the 250th anniversary of the birth of Admiral Ivan Krusenstern.

Since the departure of the HV "Marshal Gelovani" from Vladivostok, the ship has passed more than 7 thousand nautical miles and made a call at the Indonesian port of Tanjung Priok in North Jakarta. At the moment, the crew is performing tasks in the Indian ocean. Specialists of the hydrographic service of the Pacific Fleet carry out 6 thousand linear kilometers of route measurements along the route, performed seven hydrological stations, and conduct hydrometeorological observations.

It is planned that in a few days in the sea of Durville "Marshal Gelovani" will meet with the oceanographic research vessel of the Baltic Fleet "Admiral Vladimirsky".