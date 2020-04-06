2020 April 6 16:30

8,800 cbm of material dredged in Korsakov seaport

FSUE Rosmorport’s Sakhalin branch completed dredging in Korsakov seaport. As the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says in his Instagram, the company excavated 8,800 cbm of material.



Upon completion of depth sounding, hydrographic materials will be submitted to the Harbour Master of Korsakov port (branch of the Administration of Sakhalin, Kamchatka and Kuril Seaports) responsible for safe navigation within the port’s water area.



According to earlier statements, Sakhalin is supposed to become a turn point of the Northern Sea Route (NSR). For that purpose, Korsakov port is to see dredging works, extension of the berth, construction of A-class storage container area of 160,000 sqm and freezing facilities for storing of sea products.