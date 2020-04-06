2020 April 6 15:59

The Korean Register releases the latest updated version of KR-CON

The Korean Register (KR) has released the latest updated version of KR-CON (v.18), its highly valued digital database of almost all the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) convention documents. KR-CON was first developed in 2000, an enormous success with users, it has been updated continuously to ensure the database program holds the most recent IMO convention documents.

KR-CON(v18) includes the meeting documents, resolutions, and circulars from the IMO meetings held in 2019, such as the 100th and 101st session of the MSC (Maritime Safety Committee) and the 74th session of the MEPC (Marine Environment Protection Committee) which introduces amendments to conventions such as SOLAS and MARPOL.

The Korean Register (KR) was established in 1960 with the purpose of promoting safety of life, property and the protection of the marine environment. KR currently classes an international fleet of 3,050 vessels totaling 68 million GT. It is headquartered in Busan, South Korea with a network of 66 offices around the world. KR is authorized to perform statutory and certification services in 80 countries around the world.