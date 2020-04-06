2020 April 6 12:00

Nanjing Jinling Shipyard launches the second of G5GG ro-ro vessels for Grimaldi Group

Chinese media report that Nanjing Jinling Shipyard has just successfully launched the second of G5GG ro-ro vessels ordered by Grimaldi Group, the company said in its release.

ECO BARCELONA is set for delivery in August or September. The first unit, ECO VALENCIA, part of a series of 12 newbuildings (of which 3 are for Finnlines), is expected to be delivered in the coming weeks and will start operating on the motorways of the seas in the Mediterranean basin in June.

The new vessels have a length of 238 metres, a beam of 34 metres and a gross tonnage of 64,000 tonnes. They will be able to transport over 7,800 lane meters of rolling units, equivalent to approximately 500 trailers. The design of the newbuilds was developed by the Technical and Energy Saving Department of the Grimaldi Group together with Knud E. Hansen in close cooperation with the shipyard.