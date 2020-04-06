2020 April 6 11:00

Port of Singapore remains open amidst additional precautionary measures

On 3 April 2020, the Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) issued a media release on “Additional Measures to Minimise Further Spread of COVID-19”. All business, social, or other activities that cannot be conducted through telecommuting from home will be suspended from 7 April 2020 to 4 May 2020 (inclusive). Essential Services and their related supply chains, as well as entities that form a part of the global supply chain, are exempted from the suspension.

As maritime is a key economic sector and the Port of Singapore is critical in ensuring the flow of goods, it will remain open for cargo operations and will continue to provide essential marine services including bunkering, ship stores and ship supplies.

Maritime-related activities will be exempted from the suspension, including:

a. Shipping e.g. ship operators and liner operators

b. Shipping-related services e.g. ship management and ship agencies

c. Safety and navigation services e.g. class societies, pilotage, salvage and towage

d. Port and terminal operations including construction

e. Port marine services e.g. ship chandlers, bunkering, ferry services

Maritime entities exempted from the suspension will receive a confirmation email from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) by Friday, 3 April 2020, 2200H.

Business activities that can be conducted with employees telecommuting from home can continue to operate.





