2020 April 6 09:32

RF Government approves draft Energy Strategy until 2035

The Government of the Russian Federation says it has approved the draft Energy Strategy until 2035. In particular, the Strategy says that “apart from pipeline transportation of crude oil and oil products, broad-scale development is foreseen for the promising routes of seaborne and river transportation primarily involving ships of domestic origin”.



The document in Russian is availabille on the website of IAA PortNews >>>>