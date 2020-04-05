  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 5 17:08

    USCG oversees disembarkation of 250,000 from cruise ships

    The cruise ships Zaandam and Rotterdam have offloaded more than 1,200 passengers in Port Everglades, Fla. These developments, combined with one remaining disembarkation being coordinated, represents the processing of more than 120 vessels in the last three weeks to remove 250,000 passengers from cruise ships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Coast Guard said in its news release.

    The Coast Guard, under guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and working with Department of Homeland Security partners Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), as well as state and local entities from multiple port jurisdictions, facilitated the safe landing, screening, quarantine and repatriation of these passengers in a manner that has prevented further spread of the COVID-19 virus. Many passengers were brought to safe harbor in the United States when international ports refused entry.

    Most of the cruise line industry announced a voluntarily suspension of cruise ship operations from U.S. ports of call on March 13th, and the CDC issued a “No Sail” Order on March 14th to all cruise ships that had not voluntarily suspended operations.

    “We commend the decision by the cruise industry to cease operations. However, pausing a global tourist industry does not happen instantaneously or easily,” said Vice Admiral Dan Abel, Coast Guard Deputy Commandant for Operations. “The Federal, state, local and industry cooperation to achieve this feat truly represents the whole-of-nation approach directed by the President and is essential to fighting the spread of this virus and working to minimize the loss of life.”

    The drawdown of passenger operations is a major milestone, but it does not eliminate U.S. government concerns for cruise ships and their crews.

    Today, there are 114 cruise ships, carrying 93,000 crew members, either in or near U.S. ports and waters. This includes 73 cruise ships, with 52,000 crew members, moored or anchored in U.S. ports and anchorages. Another 41 cruise ships, with 41,000 crew members, are underway and still in vicinity of the United States. The cruise industry has an ongoing obligation for the care, safety and welfare of their seafarers.

    The Coast Guard is a lifesaving service, and since March 7th, when COVID-19 cases on cruise ships operating around the U.S. escalated, the service has enabled 31 life-saving medevacs.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 5

17:08 USCG oversees disembarkation of 250,000 from cruise ships
16:23 PGS announces capacity adjustments, to lay-up its 3D vessels as a response measure to COVID-19
15:14 Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton offloads more than 20,000 pounds of illegal drugs
14:33 Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $1.50 billion contract for the construction of LPD 31
13:27 PGS completes acquisition on Kwanza Shelf and releases fast-track data
12:13 Viking launches new channel VIKING TV with daily cultural content
11:29 Crowley tugs work together to load LP Odyssey launch platform for offshore ship transfer
11:06 APL announces arrangement for cargo bound for Chittagong
10:14 U.S. Navy selects HII to provide logistics support for surface ships and submarines

2020 April 4

16:41 Bollinger delivers the 38th FRC Harold Miller to the USCG
15:21 APL announces new LSS as from May for Trans-Pacific eastbound market
14:47 Viking announces Mississippi River cruises
13:34 Iridium partner Globalsat equips Argentine Navy’s Fortuna III yacht with Iridium Certus® Service
12:23 BlueWater Reporting posts report on COVID-19’s impact on China’s box volumes, economy
11:08 Torqeedo's milestone 100,000th electric drive goes to Spirit Yachts

2020 April 3

18:42 Concordia Damen nominated to build new, sustainable training vessel for STC Group
18:27 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Alcmene with Cargill
18:07 Breakbulk Europe to take place from 29 September to 1 October 2020
17:51 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 3M’2020 totaled 7.83 million tonnes, up 7.7% YoY
17:28 ECSA Board: Shipping industry keeps Europe running but will need more EU support to recover
17:14 Tallink continues transporting passengers on Tallinn-Helsinki route
16:50 GT Morstoy completed slope protection under LUGAPORT project
16:25 World Maritime University stays connected in uncertain times
15:46 FESCO provided agent services for vessel delivering platform of Sea Launch spaceport to Primorye Territory
15:22 Rosmorport's Azov Basin Branch carries out measures to prevent COVID-19 spread
14:57 New bunker alert service available for BIMCO members
14:33 NUTEP recognized as best in Basic business activities nomination of Best Stevedore contest
13:49 DeloPorts continues to operate despite quarantine and days off in Russia
13:24 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for March and first quarter of 2020
13:01 Zeebrugge Port Authority facilitates extra ground for port users in need due to corona crisis
12:40 Crisis caused by Covid-19 brought changes and highlighted new opportunities for port of Riga
12:18 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC arranged testing of its employees to detect coronavirus
12:15 Ocean Yield ASA announces delivery of modern dry bulk vessel with long-term charter
11:52 Vladimir Solodov appointed as Acting Governor of the Kamchatka Territory
11:00 Samherji Holding granted an exemption from mandatory bid obligation in Eimskip
10:49 Сorvettes of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet completed training anti-submarine missions at sea
10:21 Brent Crude futures price is down 4.51% to $28.69, Light Sweet Crude – down 5.73% to $23.87
10:00 Bunker prices continue falling at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:42 Viking Line continues service in the Baltic Sea
09:36 Yury Bezdudny appointed Acting Governor of Nenets Autonomous Area
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is flat at 624 points
09:09 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 03
08:33 Ocean Network Express issues its first electronic Bill of Lading

2020 April 2

18:27 FSL Trust completes disposal of crude oil tanker
18:07 CMA CGM announces that this Low Sulphur Surcharge is not applicable
17:54 Aleksandr Tsybulsky appointed as Acting Governor of Arkhangelsk Region
17:31 MAN Energy Solutions's low-speed, dual-fuel engines pass 1,000,000 operating hours
17:16 VARD secures contract for one stern trawler for Framherji
16:59 DHT Holdings announces time charters for six of its VLCCs
16:30 Navigation season opens on the Lower Volga
15:48 PGNiG commences operations at Klaipėda LNG Reloading Station
15:15 World’s largest and most efficient krill trawler to be designed by Wärtsilä
15:13 SMM: Shipping industry steers towards digitalisation
14:49 Bunker prices show no considerable changes at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:26 Vitol Group establishes foothold in Singapore bunker operations
14:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk completes acquisition of Performance Team
13:37 Law ranking heavy fuel oil as medium distillate comes into effect
13:14 Hapag-Lloyd announces GRI from East Asia to East Coast and West Coast of South America, Mexico, Caribbean and Panama
12:52 Covid-19: Passenger transportation by seaborne transport and traffic of small-size ships banned in Crimea
12:25 ABP update: port operations remain open for business