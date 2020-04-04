2020 April 4 13:34

Iridium partner Globalsat equips Argentine Navy’s Fortuna III yacht with Iridium Certus® Service

Iridium Communications Inc. said that it's partner company Globalsat carried out the first Iridium Certus® installation for the Argentine Navy, in support of their entrant to the XXIV Oceanic Regatta Buenos Aires – Rio de Janeiro. Equipped with a Thales VesseLINK™ terminal featuring the Iridium Certus 700 service, Argentine Navy regatta yacht Fortuna III finished in first place in its category.



Globalsat Argentina provided the necessary assistance to the Fortuna III crew members enabling them to take full advantage of the Iridium Certus service’s capabilities. Utilizing the fastest L-band speeds in the industry, the crew of the Fortuna III accessed data connections up to 704 kbps in support of meteorological applications, nautical chart updates, sharing pictures and video, and maintained permanent communication for mission success and safety.



The Argentine Navy's Luis Sgrilletti, Captain and Commander of Fortuna III was particularly impressed by the "surprising speed" at which the team was able to access the information.



“Being able to visualize, in the context of a competition, constant and real-time updates of meteorological information, nautical charts and positions of the other competitors was decisive for the achievement of the result we obtained,” said Sgrilletti.



“With the newly upgraded Iridium Certus 700 service, the crew of the Fortuna III had access to the fastest weather resilient L-band connectivity the maritime industry has ever known,” says Iridium Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Bryan Hartin. “We are proud of our partner Globalsat for supporting the Argentine Navy, ensuring the Fortuna III crew’s safety and helping them achieve victory.”



About Iridium Communications Inc.



Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM.