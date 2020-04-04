2020 April 4 12:23

BlueWater Reporting posts report on COVID-19’s impact on China’s box volumes, economy

BlueWater Reporting issued a report April 3 on how China’s liner shipping operations have been impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus, as well as the economic outlook for the world’s manufacturing hub, now that the virus has evolved into a pandemic.



China’s factories may be largely up and running, but North America and North Europe’s economies now being bogged down by the virus has put Chinese exports at risk.



BlueWater Reporting’s latest report, “China’s box volumes challenged as COVID-19 wreaks economic havoc,” looks at how the nation’s economy will continue to struggle since it is so reliant on exports.



The report also provides data on China’s manufacturing trends over the course of the past year and how manufacturing in China plummeted in February.



Additionally, the report looks at how trades out of China to both North America and North Europe were already weak before COVID-19 entered the picture, largely due to the U.S.-China trade war and North Europe being in a slow growth environment, thus hindering purchases of foreign goods.



About BlueWater Reporting

BlueWater Reporting, an established research and analysis company based in Jacksonville, Fla., has an extensive database that offers various apps for users to track ocean liner operations. The apps each offer different types of data, ranging from the number of shipping services and carriers offering container vessel capacity on a given trade lane, blanked container vessel sailings on a specific trade lane, transit time data for container services and other liner services, and more! BlueWater Reporting also has an analytics department that provides in-depth reports, commentaries and charts on trends in the logistics industry.