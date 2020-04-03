  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 3 18:42

    Concordia Damen nominated to build new, sustainable training vessel for STC Group

    Following a competitive European tender process, Concordia Damen has been nominated to build a new training vessel for the STC Group, the company said in its release.

    The new vessel will be used in the training of students on maritime courses. The new, environmentally conscious vessel will replace two training vessels – the Princess Christina and the Princess Beatrix – that the Rotterdam-headquartered maritime training institution has used for over 50 years.

    In 2018, students and teachers at STC Group, along with supporters from the business community, began to develop the ideas behind the vessel. The decided upon the name Ab Initio – Latin for ‘in the beginning’. Concordia Damen participated in a tender process featuring numerous technical and environmental requirements. The forward-facing vessel will draw upon Concordia Damen’s expertise in sustainable shipping solutions. It will feature a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system complete with battery pack.

    Additionally, Ab Initio will feature solar cells. As well as being uncompromising in its stance towards sustainability, STC Group required that the vessel be futuristic and distinctive, yet recognisable in appearance. Tim van Berchum, financial manager at Concordia Damen, said, “We are very pleased to be asked by STC Group to build their new training vessel. We are proud to be playing a role in the development of the next generation of maritime personnel.

    Additionally, Ab Initio is notable for its sustainable characteristics. We see this contract, therefore, as a testimony to the work we have done previously in sustainable vessel construction. Concordia Damen will carry out the outfitting of the vessel at its yard in Werkendam, the Netherlands. Ab Initio is scheduled for completion in 2022.

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group operates 36 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 12,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,500 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers around 175 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept Damen is able to guarantee consistent quality. Damen’s focus on standardisation, modular construction and keeping vessels in stock leads to short delivery times, low ‘total cost of ownership’, high resale values and reliable performance. Furthermore, Damen vessels are based on thorough R&amp;D and proven technology. Damen offers a wide range of products, including tugs, workboats, naval and patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, vessels for the offshore industry, ferries, pontoons and superyachts. For nearly all vessel types Damen offers a broad range of services, including maintenance, spare parts delivery, training and the transfer of (shipbuilding) know-how. Damen also offers a variety of marine components, such as nozzles, rudders, winches, anchors, anchor chains and steel works. Damen Shiprepair &amp; Conversion (DSC) has a worldwide network of eighteen repair and conversion yards of which twelve are located in North West Europe. Facilities at the yards include more than 50 floating (and covered) drydocks, including the longest, 420 x 80 metres, and the widest, 405 x 90 metres, as well as slopes, ship lifts and indoor halls. Projects range from the smallest simple repairs through Class’ maintenance to complex refits and the complete conversion of large offshore structures. DSC completes around 1,300 repair and maintenance jobs annually, both at yards as well as in ports and during voyage.

Другие новости по темам: Damen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 3

18:42 Concordia Damen nominated to build new, sustainable training vessel for STC Group
18:27 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Alcmene with Cargill
18:07 Breakbulk Europe to take place from 29 September to 1 October 2020
17:51 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 3M’2020 totaled 7.83 million tonnes, up 7.7% YoY
17:28 ECSA Board: Shipping industry keeps Europe running but will need more EU support to recover
17:14 Tallink continues transporting passengers on Tallinn-Helsinki route
16:50 GT Morstoy completed slope protection under LUGAPORT project
16:25 World Maritime University stays connected in uncertain times
15:46 FESCO provided agent services for vessel delivering platform of Sea Launch spaceport to Primorye Territory
15:22 Rosmorport's Azov Basin Branch carries out measures to prevent COVID-19 spread
14:57 New bunker alert service available for BIMCO members
14:33 NUTEP recognized as best in Basic business activities nomination of Best Stevedore contest
13:49 DeloPorts continues to operate despite quarantine and days off in Russia
13:24 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for March and first quarter of 2020
13:01 Zeebrugge Port Authority facilitates extra ground for port users in need due to corona crisis
12:40 Crisis caused by Covid-19 brought changes and highlighted new opportunities for port of Riga
12:18 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC arranged testing of its employees to detect coronavirus
12:15 Ocean Yield ASA announces delivery of modern dry bulk vessel with long-term charter
11:52 Vladimir Solodov appointed as Acting Governor of the Kamchatka Territory
11:00 Samherji Holding granted an exemption from mandatory bid obligation in Eimskip
10:49 Сorvettes of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet completed training anti-submarine missions at sea
10:21 Brent Crude futures price is down 4.51% to $28.69, Light Sweet Crude – down 5.73% to $23.87
10:00 Bunker prices continue falling at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:42 Viking Line continues service in the Baltic Sea
09:36 Yury Bezdudny appointed Acting Governor of Nenets Autonomous Area
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is flat at 624 points
09:09 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 03
08:33 Ocean Network Express issues its first electronic Bill of Lading

2020 April 2

18:27 FSL Trust completes disposal of crude oil tanker
18:07 CMA CGM announces that this Low Sulphur Surcharge is not applicable
17:54 Aleksandr Tsybulsky appointed as Acting Governor of Arkhangelsk Region
17:31 MAN Energy Solutions's low-speed, dual-fuel engines pass 1,000,000 operating hours
17:16 VARD secures contract for one stern trawler for Framherji
16:59 DHT Holdings announces time charters for six of its VLCCs
16:30 Navigation season opens on the Lower Volga
15:48 PGNiG commences operations at Klaipėda LNG Reloading Station
15:15 World’s largest and most efficient krill trawler to be designed by Wärtsilä
15:13 SMM: Shipping industry steers towards digitalisation
14:49 Bunker prices show no considerable changes at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:26 Vitol Group establishes foothold in Singapore bunker operations
14:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk completes acquisition of Performance Team
13:37 Law ranking heavy fuel oil as medium distillate comes into effect
13:14 Hapag-Lloyd announces GRI from East Asia to East Coast and West Coast of South America, Mexico, Caribbean and Panama
12:52 Covid-19: Passenger transportation by seaborne transport and traffic of small-size ships banned in Crimea
12:25 ABP update: port operations remain open for business
12:01 ABS expands remote survey services
11:28 IMO urges keyworker exemptions for crew changes and repatriations
11:18 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Victoria I to make two return trips on Tallinn-Helsinki-Tallinn route on 2-3 April
10:43 Russian President signs Decree on establishment of Marine Instrument Engineering Corporation
10:21 Brent Crude futures price is up 12.5% to $27.83, Light Sweet Crude – up 10.5% to $22.44
10:06 Jan De Nul nears completion of fabrication of foundations for Taiwan’s Changhua Offshore Wind Farm
10:00 Financing of Nizhegorodsky hydrosystem project to be redistributed in favor of NOVATEK’s projects
09:59 VARD signs contract with P/F Akraberg for the design and construction of a sophisticated unit
09:46 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 02
09:19 Baltic Dry Index is down to 624 points

2020 April 1

18:36 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter Ccontract for m/v Myrto with Cargill
18:06 CMA CGM to apply Port Congestion Surcharge for reefer cargo to Philippines (Manila and Subic ports)
17:54 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 3M’20 climbed by 4.7% YoY to 16.93 million tonnes with new monthly record set in March
17:35 New BIO SEA BWTS approved by USCG and IMO
17:20 Throughput of port Azov in 3M’2020 fell by 19% to 1.38 million tonnes