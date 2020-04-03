2020 April 3 18:07

Breakbulk Europe to take place from 29 September to 1 October 2020

The “Breakbulk Europe” fair has been postponed until autumn and will take place at MESSE BREMEN exhibition centre from 29 September to 1 October. The world’s largest fair for the port business was originally scheduled to turn Bremen into the meeting point for international port actors from 26 to 28 May.

Dr Claudia Schilling, Senator for Science and Ports, stated, “As it is not yet possible to predict how soon we will be able to contain the coronavirus pandemic, postponing the fair is the right decision. We are delighted that the organiser, the Hyve Group, has already found a new slot for the fair. This is important because the port business is the driving force behind Bremen’s economy. What’s more, Neustädter Hafen is one of the most important ports in Europe for the transhipment of breakbulk and project cargo.”

600 exhibitors and 10,000 professionals from 120 countries are expected to come to Bremen for this year’s ‘Breakbulk Europe’. These will include oil and gas companies, EPCs, carriers, port and logistics firms, specialist transport companies and related service providers. Breakbulk Europe has evolved into a global hub for the entire industrial project supply chain.

The ‘Breakbulk Europe’ will also remain loyal to Bremen in 2021. It was only in February that Bremen won the bid to host the largest international special fair for breakbulk again next year. Bremen was already the venue in 2018 and 2019, so that 2021 will be the fourth time it will have the opportunity to organise the fair in the Hanseatic City on the River Weser.