  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 3 16:25

    World Maritime University stays connected in uncertain times

    The threat of the novel coronavirus is having a global impact as countries try to curb the spread of the virus and individuals take measures to shelter in place and practice physical distancing. Across the WMU community, students, staff and faculty are all adjusting to new ways of staying connected to ensure that the World Maritime University (WMU) is continuing its mission and ensuring the delivery of quality education, research and capacity building. 

    As of 17 March, all classes and lectures for the Malmö MSc programme moved to online learning via Zoom, and teleworking was encouraged for all faculty staff and researchers as of 19 March. It is essentially “business as usual,” but in new and unusual ways. Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of WMU said, “The speed with which we all have adapted to these uncertain times and new working and teaching methods is impressive. We are fortunate to be able to stay virtually connected during this important time of physical distancing, and I am heartened regarding the different ways the WMU community is maintaining close connections and continuing our important work. Classes are taking place online, colleagues are staying virtually connected, and we held our Executive Board meeting, as scheduled, via distance as well.”

     Mr. Kitack Lim, Secretary of the International Maritime Organization and WMU Chancellor, issued a message to all staff and students at both WMU and her sister institution, the IMO International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI). As a WMU alumnus, Mr. Lim has a particular appreciation for the close connections established among those who work and study at WMU. He expressed his appreciation that lectures are continuing remotely and commended the proactive attitude and effective precautions taken by all concerned to adjust to the challenging circumstances. He also stressed the importance of staying connected socially, while maintaining physical distance. 
     
    “It is very important to start to explore ways of how to keep you engaged, motivated and resilient by working/studying virtually. Wherever you are, near or far, I urge you all to continue supporting each other as one big family. I want to reassure you that we will continue to care for our staff, students and families alike, and truly do hope everyone remains safe and calm through this turbulent situation,” said Mr. Lim.

Другие новости по темам: Covid-19, WMU  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 3

18:42 Concordia Damen nominated to build new, sustainable training vessel for STC Group
18:27 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Alcmene with Cargill
18:07 Breakbulk Europe to take place from 29 September to 1 October 2020
17:51 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 3M’2020 totaled 7.83 million tonnes, up 7.7% YoY
17:28 ECSA Board: Shipping industry keeps Europe running but will need more EU support to recover
17:14 Tallink continues transporting passengers on Tallinn-Helsinki route
16:50 GT Morstoy completed slope protection under LUGAPORT project
16:25 World Maritime University stays connected in uncertain times
15:46 FESCO provided agent services for vessel delivering platform of Sea Launch spaceport to Primorye Territory
15:22 Rosmorport's Azov Basin Branch carries out measures to prevent COVID-19 spread
14:57 New bunker alert service available for BIMCO members
14:33 NUTEP recognized as best in Basic business activities nomination of Best Stevedore contest
13:49 DeloPorts continues to operate despite quarantine and days off in Russia
13:24 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for March and first quarter of 2020
13:01 Zeebrugge Port Authority facilitates extra ground for port users in need due to corona crisis
12:40 Crisis caused by Covid-19 brought changes and highlighted new opportunities for port of Riga
12:18 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC arranged testing of its employees to detect coronavirus
12:15 Ocean Yield ASA announces delivery of modern dry bulk vessel with long-term charter
11:52 Vladimir Solodov appointed as Acting Governor of the Kamchatka Territory
11:00 Samherji Holding granted an exemption from mandatory bid obligation in Eimskip
10:49 Сorvettes of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet completed training anti-submarine missions at sea
10:21 Brent Crude futures price is down 4.51% to $28.69, Light Sweet Crude – down 5.73% to $23.87
10:00 Bunker prices continue falling at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:42 Viking Line continues service in the Baltic Sea
09:36 Yury Bezdudny appointed Acting Governor of Nenets Autonomous Area
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is flat at 624 points
09:09 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 03
08:33 Ocean Network Express issues its first electronic Bill of Lading

2020 April 2

18:27 FSL Trust completes disposal of crude oil tanker
18:07 CMA CGM announces that this Low Sulphur Surcharge is not applicable
17:54 Aleksandr Tsybulsky appointed as Acting Governor of Arkhangelsk Region
17:31 MAN Energy Solutions's low-speed, dual-fuel engines pass 1,000,000 operating hours
17:16 VARD secures contract for one stern trawler for Framherji
16:59 DHT Holdings announces time charters for six of its VLCCs
16:30 Navigation season opens on the Lower Volga
15:48 PGNiG commences operations at Klaipėda LNG Reloading Station
15:15 World’s largest and most efficient krill trawler to be designed by Wärtsilä
15:13 SMM: Shipping industry steers towards digitalisation
14:49 Bunker prices show no considerable changes at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:26 Vitol Group establishes foothold in Singapore bunker operations
14:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk completes acquisition of Performance Team
13:37 Law ranking heavy fuel oil as medium distillate comes into effect
13:14 Hapag-Lloyd announces GRI from East Asia to East Coast and West Coast of South America, Mexico, Caribbean and Panama
12:52 Covid-19: Passenger transportation by seaborne transport and traffic of small-size ships banned in Crimea
12:25 ABP update: port operations remain open for business
12:01 ABS expands remote survey services
11:28 IMO urges keyworker exemptions for crew changes and repatriations
11:18 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Victoria I to make two return trips on Tallinn-Helsinki-Tallinn route on 2-3 April
10:43 Russian President signs Decree on establishment of Marine Instrument Engineering Corporation
10:21 Brent Crude futures price is up 12.5% to $27.83, Light Sweet Crude – up 10.5% to $22.44
10:06 Jan De Nul nears completion of fabrication of foundations for Taiwan’s Changhua Offshore Wind Farm
10:00 Financing of Nizhegorodsky hydrosystem project to be redistributed in favor of NOVATEK’s projects
09:59 VARD signs contract with P/F Akraberg for the design and construction of a sophisticated unit
09:46 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 02
09:19 Baltic Dry Index is down to 624 points

2020 April 1

18:36 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter Ccontract for m/v Myrto with Cargill
18:06 CMA CGM to apply Port Congestion Surcharge for reefer cargo to Philippines (Manila and Subic ports)
17:54 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 3M’20 climbed by 4.7% YoY to 16.93 million tonnes with new monthly record set in March
17:35 New BIO SEA BWTS approved by USCG and IMO
17:20 Throughput of port Azov in 3M’2020 fell by 19% to 1.38 million tonnes