2020 April 3 16:25

World Maritime University stays connected in uncertain times

The threat of the novel coronavirus is having a global impact as countries try to curb the spread of the virus and individuals take measures to shelter in place and practice physical distancing. Across the WMU community, students, staff and faculty are all adjusting to new ways of staying connected to ensure that the World Maritime University (WMU) is continuing its mission and ensuring the delivery of quality education, research and capacity building.

As of 17 March, all classes and lectures for the Malmö MSc programme moved to online learning via Zoom, and teleworking was encouraged for all faculty staff and researchers as of 19 March. It is essentially “business as usual,” but in new and unusual ways. Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of WMU said, “The speed with which we all have adapted to these uncertain times and new working and teaching methods is impressive. We are fortunate to be able to stay virtually connected during this important time of physical distancing, and I am heartened regarding the different ways the WMU community is maintaining close connections and continuing our important work. Classes are taking place online, colleagues are staying virtually connected, and we held our Executive Board meeting, as scheduled, via distance as well.”

Mr. Kitack Lim, Secretary of the International Maritime Organization and WMU Chancellor, issued a message to all staff and students at both WMU and her sister institution, the IMO International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI). As a WMU alumnus, Mr. Lim has a particular appreciation for the close connections established among those who work and study at WMU. He expressed his appreciation that lectures are continuing remotely and commended the proactive attitude and effective precautions taken by all concerned to adjust to the challenging circumstances. He also stressed the importance of staying connected socially, while maintaining physical distance.



“It is very important to start to explore ways of how to keep you engaged, motivated and resilient by working/studying virtually. Wherever you are, near or far, I urge you all to continue supporting each other as one big family. I want to reassure you that we will continue to care for our staff, students and families alike, and truly do hope everyone remains safe and calm through this turbulent situation,” said Mr. Lim.