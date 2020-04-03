2020 April 3 15:22

Rosmorport's Azov Basin Branch carries out measures to prevent COVID-19 spread

In order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infection, COVID-19, the FSUE “Rosmorport” Azov Basin Branch has introduced a regime of high alert, Rosmorport says in a press release.

Pursuant to FSUE “Rosmorport” Order No. 93 of March 20, 2020 in order to carry out urgent measures the branch has set up an emergency response center and worked out measures to prevent the spread of the infection.

Daily disinfecting measures are carried out in the premises of the administrative building and at the facilities of the Azov Basin Branch subdivisions and services. The branch conducts periodic airing of the premises and air circulation as the restrictions have been imposed upon air conditioning systems.

Cabins of vehicles, which carry the branch’s personnel to areas of work performance, also undergo disinfection.

The branch’s workers health is monitored daily and the temperature is checked. When revealing the signs of disease according to the established procedure a worker is sent to undergo additional and subsequent treatment on an outpatient basis or at hospital.

The Azov Basin Branch administration personnel, which has not been engaged in operation of vessels, port infrastructure facilities and vehicles, has been allowed to work from home in a self-isolate mode.

The Azov Basin Branch takes all necessary measures to enable the stable operation and unfailing service of the fleet, the reliable functioning of navigation safety systems and qualitative pilotage of vessels with minimum risks of workers’ contamination. Pilots of the branch are equipped with necessary respirators, gloves, protective glasses and disinfection agents. While visiting vessels, which arrive from states where the cases of coronavirus infection are registered the pilots strictly comply with safety measures to exclude contamination.

The emergency response center of the Azov Basin Branch permanently monitors the situation to prevent the coronavirus infection and works out additional sanitary and epidemiological measures to fight against the COVID-19 infection based on the dynamic change of the situation.