2020 April 3 12:15

Ocean Yield ASA announces delivery of modern dry bulk vessel with long-term charter

Ocean Yield ASA has taken delivery of the modern kamsarmax dry bulk vessel SBI Lynx, the company said in its release. Upon delivery, the vessel commenced a 12 years’ bareboat charter to Scorpio Bulkers Inc.



Company information:

Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity.

