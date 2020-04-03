2020 April 3 11:52

Vladimir Solodov appointed as Acting Governor of the Kamchatka Territory

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the Executive Order On Early Termination of Kamchatka Territory Government’s Office.



According to the Kremlin, the President accepted the resignation of Vladimir Ilyukhin, Governor of the Kamchatka Territory and appointed Vladimir Solodov as Acting Governor of the Kamchatka Territory



The document comes into force from the day of signing.

Previous position of Vladimir Solodov – Prime Minister of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) from 18 October 2018.