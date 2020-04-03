2020 April 3 10:49

Сorvettes of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet completed training anti-submarine missions at sea

In the naval ranges of the Baltic Fleet, the crews of the Steregushchiy and Soobrazitelny corvettes practiced tasks of searching, detecting and destroying a mock enemy submarine as part of a planned tactical exercise, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In particular, the crews performed joint anti-submarine actions - conducted exercises to search, detect and destroy a submarine with the conditional use of anti-submarine weapons.

During the exercise, the crews of the ships carried out a set of measures to classify and track the underwater target using the sonar stations of the ships. .

In addition, their crews organized interaction and communication between the ships conducted joint maneuvers, as well as intra-ship training on NBC protection as well as damage control.