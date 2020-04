2020 April 3 10:21

As of 3 April 2020 (07:51, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 4.51% to $28.69 per barrel, Light Sweet Crude – fell by 5.73% to $23.87 per barrel.