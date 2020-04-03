2020 April 3 10:00

Bunker prices continue falling at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Global oil prices stated going up after President Donald Trump said that a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia could be resolved.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $105 pmt (-$5).

Average price of MGO - $250 pmt (-$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $220 pmt (-).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $130 pmt (-$15).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $8 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $145 (-$2).

- MGO - $278 (-$13).

- ULSFO 0,1% - $250 (-$20).

- VLSFO 0,5% - $215 (-).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.