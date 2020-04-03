  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 3 10:00

    Bunker prices continue falling at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

    Global oil prices stated going up after President Donald Trump said that a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia could be resolved.

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $105 pmt (-$5).

    Average price of MGO - $250 pmt (-$10).

    Average price of ULSFO - $220 pmt (-).

    Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $130 pmt (-$15).

    Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $8 on the average:

    - IFO-380 НS - $145 (-$2).
    -  MGO - $278 (-$13).
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $250 (-$20).
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $215 (-).

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

