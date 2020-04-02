2020 April 2 16:30

Navigation season opens on the Lower Volga

Navigation season on the Lower Volga was opened on 1 April 2020, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



According to the statement, over 800 kilometes of waterways have been opened over two days of the new navigation season.



413,000 cbm of material is to be dredged this year.



Total length of inland water ways run by Volga Basin Administration is 9,231.3 km. In the navigation season of 2019, 4,003.6 km of waterways was open for navigation including 3,189.6 km of waterways with guaranteed dimentions.



The scope of dredging performed in the Volga Basin involving 13 dredgers totaled 7.3 million cbm.



In the reporting period, 20,487 locking operations were performed with 40,149 ships conveyed through the lock, 1% more as compared with the navigation season of 2018. Most of ships passed the locks of the Gorodetsky system, 18%, year-on-year.