2020 April 2 11:18

Tallink Grupp’s vessel Victoria I to make two return trips on Tallinn-Helsinki-Tallinn route on 2-3 April

Tallink Grupp says its vessel Victoria I will make two return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route on Thursday, 2 April and Friday, 3 April to ensure there is temporarily additional cargo capacity on the route. The special trips have been requested by the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communication.

On both days, Victoria I will depart from Tallinn Old City Harbour at 15.00 and will arrive in Helsinki West Harbour at 18.00.

From Helsinki West Harbour Victoria I will depart on both days at 20.00 and will arrive at Tallinn Old City Harbour at 22.30.

Only cargo will be transported on these departures. Victoria I will not take passengers on board. Passengers can continue to travel between Tallinn and Helsinki on Tallink Grupp’s vessel Megastar.

