2020 April 1 17:35

New BIO SEA BWTS approved by USCG and IMO

BIO-UV Group, the French leader in UV-based water treatment technology, has received IMO & USCG type approval for its next generation low flow rate ballast water treatment system range, the company said in its release. The BIO-SEA L Easy-to-Fit system had to undergo new type approval testing as it incorporates a completely new UV-reactor, designed specifically to meet market demand from the luxury yacht, expedition cruise and offshore vessel segments, where ballast water pump flow rate capacities are often under 100m3/h.

Benoît Gillmann, BI0-UV Group CEO and Founder said: “We are pleased to have received type approval from both the International Maritime Organization and the US Coast Guard for this new ballast water treatment system. This development really sets us apart from our competitors in the market. BIO-SEA L Easy-to-Fit is the smallest BWTS purpose-built for low flow rates.”

Some ballast water treatment plants marketed as a low-flow rate system are in fact the same systems designed for larger capacities but simply treat lower volumes using the same, high-power consuming, higher wattage lamps. BIO-SEA L, however, is not derivative of the company’s existing BIO-SEA B product and is based on a completely new 6kW UV lamp arrangement, sized to guarantee full compliance while treating flow rates of between 20m3/h and 90m3/h (USCG mode) and up to 120m3/h in IMO mode. A key change is the UV lamp and casing materials used in the new system. One 6kW lamp can treat ballast water flows of up to 30m3. A further one or two lamps can be added to the BWTS skid for flow rates of 60m3 and 90m3, respectively.

Based on the experience gained from BIO-SEA B range (50 to 2000 m3/h) which received USCG type approval in 2017, the France-headquartered system designer and manufacturer says the development provides ship operators with more competitive ballast water treatment with low CAPEX and low OPEX.

With a footprint starting at 1.36m2, the BIO-SEA L skid is not only the most compact system on the market, it can also be split into two parts simplifying onboard delivery, installation and integration, and making it suitable for retrofit projects.

With quick response times and flexibility, BIO-UV Group can deliver its modular BIO-SEA system in eight weeks – a highly competitive lead time. “So far, the new coronavirus has not presented any significant risk to our activities,” said Gillmann.

BIO-UV Group also have revenues coming from other sectors with the provision of solutions for drinking water, wastewater, aquaculture and recreational activities. In the first two months of 2020, BIO-UV Group activities resulted in a 29% increase in revenue compared to the same period 2019.

ABOUT BIO-UV GROUP

For almost 20 years, BIO-UV Group has been designing, manufacturing and marketing ultraviolet light (UV-C) water treatment technologies for a multitude of industrial and collective applications. In 2011, it added the treatment of ship ballast water to its range. The company’s product range is designed and produced at its own purpose-built facility in Lunel, France, allowing the company to quickly respond to its customer’s specific requirements. The public-listed company since July 2018, bought in 2019 the Scottland-based Triogen company from Suez which manufactures Ozone and AOP water treatment solutions. BIO-UV Group has a consolidated turnover 2019 of €20 million and a current workforce of 115 employees. More than 70% of the group's sales are made in export markets and a significant growth of more than 63% was realised in 2019, 50% in the ballast water treatment market.