2020 April 1 14:53

Frigates of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Mediterranean Sea

The ship's strike group of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) consisting of the frigates "Admiral Grigorovich", "Admiral Makarov" and "Admiral Essen" conducted an exercise to search for and destroy a submarine (PL) of a mock enemy in the waters of the Mediterranean sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The crews of frigates currently perform tasks as part of the permanent naval grouping of the Navy in the far sea zone.

During the exercise, the sailors practiced tactical techniques to detect and continuously pursue a submarine with the implementation of standards for the conditional use of torpedo weapons and jet bombs.

The joint search for the "enemy" submarine was conducted with air support by the crew of the Ka-27PL anti-submarine helicopter from the Naval aviation and air defense of the Black Sea Fleet.

As a result of joint actions of the frigate and helicopter crews, the pursuit of the submarine ended with its conditional destruction.

At the final stage of the exercise, the crews of the Black Sea Fleet ships worked out elements of joint navigation and combat maneuvering as part of the strike group, conducted signals exercises, anti-submarine and anti-aircraft protection of the ship's detachment on the sea crossing.

The exercise was held in accordance with the combat training plan for the forces of the permanent naval group in the Mediterranean sea.