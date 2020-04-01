2020 April 1 10:42

Start of cruise navigation season postponed at Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg

Start of the cruise navigation season will be postponed at Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg, says press center of PP SPb “Marine Façade” JSC, says the company.

“Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 which affected many spheres of business and the life as a whole, affected the tourism and transport industries, start of the cruise navigation season is postponed at Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg. By the Order of RF Government dated 16.03.2020 (No635-р), temporary restrictions on the entry are applied to foreign citizens and persons without citizenship between the 18th of March and the 1st of May 2020”, said Vadim Kashirin, General Director of PP SPb “Marine Façade” JSC.

According to the statement, PP SPb “Marine Façade” JSC strictly respects restrictive measures undertaken by the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare with the purpose to prevent possible spreading of the coronavirus infection in the port. All safety precautions are observed despite the absence of confirmed cases in the port. Additional measures will be undertaken if necessary.

Measures undertaken worldwide to ensure safety and to prevent the COVID-19 spread entail significant restrictions on operation of ports, cruise lines and tour operators. PP SPb “Marine Façade” JSC conditues operation despite postponement of its cruise navigation season. It is set to welcome ships and resume interaction with tour operates immediately after the restrictions are lifted, says the statement.