2020 March 31 16:18

Nauticor and Novatek cooperate in the development of small-scale LNG supply infrastructure in the Baltic Sea

Nauticor GmbH & Co. KG said that it had signed with Novatek Green Energy Sp. o. o a Letter of Intent (LOI) regarding the cooperation in developing a joint LNG supply infrastructure in the Baltic Sea range. Through this cooperation the two companies aim to further develop the marine LNG bunkering market by delivering via both bunker vessels and trucks.

Special focus is placed on the development of such infrastructure in ports along the German Baltic Sea coast. Both companies are already active market players in the North European LNG market and see significant potential for further growth by joining forces. Novatek has remarkable LNG production capacities in Yamal and Vysotsk which would be suitable to satisfy the growing demand from shipping, logistics and industry for alternative fuels in Central and Western Europe. Nauticor has extensive experience in setting up bespoke and competitive supply chains for LNG as marine fuel by truck and ship in Northwest Europe. Since its start, the Hamburg based company has been continuously improving theseLNG supply chains and started bunkering operations with the world’s largest LNG bunker supply vessel “Kairos” at the beginning of 2019.

Therefore, Gregoire Hartig, Senior Business Development Manager of Nauticor, is convinced that “this cooperation combining the strengths of a leading marine LNG provider with those of one of the world’s largest LNG producers will benefit those companies that chose using LNG as fuel as it is improving the availability of LNG in a growing number of locations.

The commitment of a strong player like Novatek, to support the development of small-scale LNG infrastructure in the Baltic Sea and beyond, underlines Nauticor’s efforts to develop the last mile of the LNG supply chain from the terminal to the end-customer. The Rostock LNG terminal is obviously an important addition to that and a natural starting point for such a cooperation.”By using LNG, a wide range of emissions, especially sulphur, nitrogen, and particle matters, as well as carbon dioxide, can be significantly reduced.