2020 March 31 14:42

NOVATEK declares LNG transshipment in Norway to be a temporary measure caused by Covid-19 pandemic

NOVATEK has completed construction of anchorage facilities for ship-to-ship transshipment operations near the Kildin island in the Murmansk Region. Currently, amid the spreading coronavirus infection, objectively reasonable restrictions are applicable to the entry of foreign specialists required at the phase of launching transshipment operation in Russia. Hence the safer and more rational decision in favour of temporary transshipments in the waters of Norway, the company’s press center told IAA PortNews.

The new facility for ship-to-ship transfer of LNG was launched near Honningsvåg (Norway) in late November 2018 with two LNG transshipment facilities planned for construction in the Murmansk Region and in Kamchatka.

In April 2019, Novatek head Leonid Mikhelson shared his hope to shift offshore transshipment of LNG from ice-class tankers to the Kildin island in the Murmansk Region in November-December 2019.