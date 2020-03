2020 March 31 10:45

Cruise shipping to be suspended in the port of Kiel until end of April

In light of current developments regarding the spread of the corona virus, the port of Kiel postpones the beginning of its Cruise Season. There will be no cruise ship calls in the port of Kiel presumably until the end of April, the port says in a press release.

"For information about individual cruises from and to Kiel please visit the websites of the shipping companies", says the statement.