Sergey Shishkarev headed the Board of Directors of PJSC TransContainer

Sergey Shishkarev, the President of Delo Group, was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC TransContainer, the company said in its release. The corresponding decision was made at the first meeting after the re-election of the Board of Directors.

Peter Baskakov was elected Deputy Chairman.

The Board of Directors approved the quantitative and personal composition of its committees.

Mr. Sergey Shishkarev was elected Chairman of the Strategy Committee.

The committee consists of Artem Polyakov, Chief Executive Officer of Management Company “Delo”; Peter Baskakov and the President’s Advisor, Ivan Besedin.

The Audit Committee consists of Sergey Dolgov, Advisor to the CEO of PJSC TransContainer (Chairman) and Dmitrii Pankov, Senior Vice-President on Corporate Management, Law and M&A, Management Company "Delo".

The Human Resources and Remuneration Committee included Artem Polyakov (Chairman), Peter Baskakov and Dmitrii Pankov.