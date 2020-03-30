  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 30 18:15

    Inmarsat takes founding role in first Decarbonising Shipping programme for Asian start-ups

    Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, is a founding member of Asia’s first ‘Decarbonising Shipping’ initiative to harness the power of start-ups to meet UN targets on greenhouse gas emissions, which launched earlier this month, the company said in its release.

    The regional initiative, based in Singapore, is part of the Trade & Transport Impact (TTI) programme from venture development firm Rainmaking to bring startups together with backers with maritime experience and expertise. Inmarsat joined the first two cycles of TTI, held in Europe in 2019, which scouted 1,200+ start-ups and led to 24 collaboration projects. 

    Backed by the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore, the new initiative is expected to identify 1,000+ projects offering models to tackle decarbonisation, with selected start-ups to be matched with maritime industry leaders willing to build collaborative pilot projects.

    Alongside Inmarsat, other confirmed partners include Cargill, DNV GL, Hafnia, MC Shipping Inc., Vale and Wilhelmsen. 

    The International Maritime Organization is targeting a 50% cut of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships by 2050, and average carbon intensity (CO2 per tonne-mile) reductions of 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2050 compared to 2008 figures. 

    Inmarsat’s recent research report ‘Trade 2.0: How Startups are driving the next generation of maritime trade’, predicted the value of Ship Technology (ShipTech) rising from $106bn to US$278bn by 2030 driven in part by innovators and disruptors providing solutions that will help monitor and cut emissions. 

    In the last year, Inmarsat has launched its own IoT platform – Fleet Data - and its own dedicated bandwidth service – Fleet Connect - and has continued to develop its Certified Application Provider (CAP) programme which now has over 20 certified providers including ABB, NAPA, Hyundai Global services and Nautilus Labs.  As part of the programme, Inmarsat will provide a unique and fast-tracked opportunity to selected companies to become a Certified Application Provider allowing the selected startup to accelerate the scale-up of their application through extended outreach and removing the need for their own solution-specific hardware. 

    ABOUT INMARSAT 

    Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance. 

    ABOUT RAINMAKING 

    Rainmaking is a corporate innovation and venture development firm which works with businesses and organizations of all shapes and sizes, from early-stage start-ups to Fortune 500 corporations, in order to solve challenges across the ever-changing landscape of innovation. The multidisciplinary team consists of some of the most experienced venture builders, strategists, engineers, designers, data scientists and growth experts around.

Другие новости по темам: Cargill, Hafnia, Inmarsat, MC Shipping Inc., DNV GL, Wilhelmsen, Vale  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 30

18:30 Ecochlor announces collaboration with Horizon Air Freight to expand shipping services
18:15 Inmarsat takes founding role in first Decarbonising Shipping programme for Asian start-ups
18:05 Start of cruise season in Kiel to be postponed until end of April
17:57 Globaltrans’ profit for 2019 climbed 16% YoY to RUB 22.7 billion
17:03 CMA CGM announces PSS from Romania to the Mediterranean
16:35 OOCL announces Transpacific product update
16:20 About 40 small- and mid-size ships to be built for Russia’s Far East by 2025
16:03 ClassNK releases Guidelines for Non-destructive Inspection by Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing
15:45 Gasum to supply Preem with renewable maritime fuel
15:24 Two ferries operate between seaports of Kaliningrad and Ust-Luga
15:03 NuStar extends Svitzer contract in Point Tupper, Canada, by five years
14:58 5G innovation put to a practical use in the Port of Zeebrugge
14:46 Global Ports terminals add new transit intermodal service from Europe to Asia via Russia
14:28 BPO and BTJ prepared overview of measures introduced in ports and shipping lines within Baltic Sea region
14:02 Port Houston posts cargo volume results for Feb 2020
13:51 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 8,177 in RF spot market
13:20 Wärtsilä signs agreement with Kuribayashi Steamship in Japan for deployment of innovative gate rudder technology
13:10 Maersk’s first intercontinental train from Europe to Asia dispatched from St. Petersburg
13:03 Tianjin Port Development announces 2019 unaudited annual results
12:29 United Shipbuilding Corporation establishes center for prevention of Covid-19 spread
12:02 Ports of Bremen fully functioning
11:37 Abu Dhabi, UAE to host ADIPEC 2020 on November 9-12
11:12 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market. Week 13
11:02 First-stage land usage permit issued to APM Terminals Poti
10:50 KN moves its LNG Terminal from its normal location due to cleaning work
10:28 Port of Riga reports no significant changes in cargo handling
10:21 Panama Canal backs efforts to expedite return home of the passengers and crew on Holland America’s Zaandam
10:04 NCSP Group published its consolidated financial results for 12 months 2019
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 30
09:26 RF Government limits crossing of state border checkpoints
09:09 Baltic Dry Index is down to 556 points

2020 March 29

16:29 Coast Guard and a salvage towing company rescued three people near Key Largo
14:35 AAM to complete construction of the first hydrogen fuel cell vessel in the U.S.
13:17 Fischer Panda UK introduces standardised FP Control across new models
12:03 USCG responds to grounded container vessel in Mississippi River
11:52 Stena Bulk performs a test running an MR tanker on 100% biofuel

2020 March 28

15:13 Belov Engenharia Ltda to operate Robert Allan designed DSV for Petrobras
13:42 Valaris received a termination notice for the drilling contract for VALARIS DS-8
12:47 SCHOTTEL wins propulsion contract to equip U.S. Navy vessels
11:31 VT Halter Marine to execrise an option for forth APL(S)
10:53 USCG Cutter Polar Star returns home from Operation Deep Freeze 2020

2020 March 27

18:37 Kim Heng Marine & Oilfield incorporates JV Bridgewater Marine (Taiwan)
18:14 Port of Antwerp Covid-19 Taskforce: supply chains still working
17:52 Oboronlogistics delivers materials and equipment for construction of medical center in Kaliningrad Region
17:29 Exercise involving three frigates of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet took place in Mediterranean Sea
17:05 Philippine Ports Authority imposes entry protocol in offices, ports in fight against COVID-19
16:43 Admiralteiskie Verfi launches lead freezing trawler of Project СТ-192 built for Russian Fishery Company
16:21 Arthur Sedov appointed as Managing Director of Rosterminalugol
16:05 Cosco Shipping Ports announces full year results for 2019
15:58 Gazpromneft Ocean marine oils are available in South Korea
15:44 The world's most powerful semi-submersible crane vessel receives the largest LNG bunkering in the Port of Rotterdam
15:27 Navigation on middle Volga and Volga-Baltic Canal to be opened ahead of schedule
15:04 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to provide economic relief to passenger vessel owners and operators
14:40 Severnaya Verf lays down fifth processing trawler of Project 170701 ordered by NOREBO Group
14:16 VPower Group is new distributor for Rolls-Royce’s MTU solutions in China
13:55 Russia’s foreign trade cargo to be completely redirected to domestic ports by 2022-2023 - Rosmorrechflot
13:06 Russian bunkering market meets demand for low-sulphur fuel – RF Transport Ministry
12:28 Port of Gdansk is fully operational
11:33 Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch takes measures to prevent COVID-2019 spread
11:09 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v P. S. Palios with C Transport