2020 March 30 15:24

Two ferries operate between seaports of Kaliningrad and Ust-Luga

Due to restrictions on the movement of private individuals crossing the land border of the Russian Federation, as well as the land borders of the foreign states adjacent to the Kaliningrad Region of the Russian Federation, implemented to halt the spread of the COVID-19 infection, FSUE “Rosmorport” North-Western Basin Branch reminds all the interested parties about the opportunity to move between the territory of the Kaliningrad Region and the main territory of the Russian Federation using the sea ferry line.

At present, two ferries are working on the ferry line connecting the seaport of Kaliningrad (Kaliningrad region) and the seaport of Ust Luga (Leningrad region).

Sea ferries operated by the “Black Sea Ferries & Investments” LLC and “Oboronlogistics” LLC, can transport both cargoes and passengers. All the interested individuals and organizations can contact the aforementioned operators to solve the issues of transporting cargoes and passengers.

Under the conditions of implementing complex measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection, North-Western Basin Branch ensures the steady operation of the railway ferry complex in Baltiysk of the seaport of Kaliningrad and road-railway ferry complex in the seaport of Ust Luga. With the use of the railway ferry complex in the seaport of Kaliningrad the branch provides services for loading-unloading operations and handling the sea ferries. Services on provision of passenger terminals infrastructure of the aforementioned ferry complexes are also rendered in the seaports of Kaliningrad and Ust Luga.

All the directorates of the North-Western Basin Branch responsible for operating the ferry complexes ensure their round-the-clock work. In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infections workers of the ferry complexes have been provided with necessary protection equipment, such as medical masks, gloves, and individual disinfection means. Only the personnel that has successfully passed medical examination and thermometry is allowed to work. At the established periodical rate (one time per hour), all the facilities of the passenger terminals are decontaminated. Passenger flow is arranged in such a manner that eliminates the possibility of large gathering of people in closed premises.