2020 March 30 10:50

KN moves its LNG Terminal from its normal location due to cleaning work

From March 30 to April 5, the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) will be moved from the usual location of the terminal near Kiaulės Nugara Island as the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority (KSSA) will carry out the cleaning of the port waters. During this period, the operation of Independence facility will be temporarily suspended, KN says in a press release.



On the afternoon of March 30 FSRU Independence will be disconnected from the gas supply system and gas transmission equipment and will be moored at the quay of Klaipėdos Smeltė AB.



Darius Šilenskis, the CEO of KN (Klaipėdos Nafta AB), says that “Sediment cleaning works in the mooring zone of Independence, the LNG Terminal storage facility, will be carried out for the third time, therefore this temporary re-mooring and suspension of operations of the LNG vessel is not a new experience for us, and we already did this successfully two times. Nevertheless, this time the re-mooring operation was prepared for diligently, thoroughly, and in advance”.



He adds that certain technical maintenance work is also planned at the time the operation of Independence is temporarily suspended.



The Head of KN states that “During the COVID-19 pandemic, for the sake of maximum safety, we will only carry out the work we are capable of doing on our own. We will also organize everything so that there is minimal contact between the people who work and those who carry out these inspections. Inspection of LNG Terminal automatics, electrical, and fire protection systems will be carried out as well as the maintenance of the gasline and mooring equipment. For the time being, maintenance work that requires the help of external contractors is scheduled for the fall”.



The Klaipėda State Seaport Authority, which organizes the cleaning of the ports waters, informs that it will be carried out by the Belgian company Jan De Nul N. V. The aim is to ensure that the bottom cleaning works are carried out as quickly as possible and that the LNG Terminal operations will be resumed according to the intended plan.



Vidmantas Paukštė, Director of Infrastructure of Klaipėda State Seaport Authority, deputising for the General Manager, says that “Sediment cleaning works in the mooring place of LNG Terminal Independence are carried out with prior approval by all authorities. We expect the weather to be favorable and that the Belgian company Jan De Nul N. V. will finish the work on time, i. e. by the 5th of April. The excavation of about 50,000 cubic meters of soil is planned”.