  2020 March 29

    Coast Guard and a salvage towing company rescued three people near Key Largo

    The Coast Guard and a commercial salvage towing company rescued three people whose 30-foot pleasure craft was taking on water approximately 6 miles south of Key Largo, the USCG said Saturday.

    A Coast Guard Station Islamorada 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew arrived on scene and began assisting the three people aboard in keeping the boat dewatered until a commercial salvage towing company arrived. They were not able to determine the source of flooding. The commercial salvage towing company crew arrived, embarked the three people and towed the boat to Port Largo.

    Coast Guard Station Islamorada personnel received the initial notification via a phone call from the crew of the pleasure craft stating there were three people aboard and their vessel was taking on water. Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders were able to coordinate the commercial salvage towing company and assist with communications.

