  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 29 14:35

    AAM to complete construction of the first hydrogen fuel cell vessel in the U.S.

    All American Marine, Inc. (AAM) said that it has been awarded a contract by SWITCH Maritime (SW/TCH) to complete the aluminum construction and outfitting of a 70’ 84-passenger zero-emissions, hydrogen-powered, electric drive (“e-ferry”) that will operate in the California Bay Area (referred to as the ‘Water-Go-Round’ project).  Prior to transfer to AAM, the project had begun at Bay Ship & Yacht shipyard in Alameda, CA where the aluminum hull and superstructure had been started. This is the first hydrogen fuel cell vessel in the US, representing a monumental step in the maritime industry’s transition to a sustainable future. The e-ferry is being developed to demonstrate a pathway to commercialization for zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell marine technologies. The e-ferry will exhibit the viability of this marine technology for the commercial and regulatory community.  

    AAM is a leading builder of hybrid-electric vessels in the United States and was chosen to complete this project because of their experience building unique, high-quality vessels. All American Marine’s new shipyard has an expanded capacity and production capabilities for additional, larger and more complex vessels. The construction of this vessel further exemplifies All American’s position as the technological leader in the North American marketplace, and their commitment to manufacturing cutting edge, innovative and custom vessels.  

    “Having demonstrated our capabilities by delivering a number of state-of-the-art vessels over the years, AAM was the ideal candidate to complete this vessel. We believe that hydrogen fuel cell technology will prove to be a robust alternative to conventional powertrain technologies,” said Matt Mullett, AAM President & CEO. “AAM is on the leading edge of manufacturing unique vessels with advanced propulsion methods, which is why we are so excited to be a part of this project to complete construction on such a revolutionary vessel.”

    The project is funded by private capital from SW/TCH, an impact investment platform building the first fleet of zero-emissions maritime vessels.  SW/TCH’s mission-driven platform seeks to work with existing ferry operators around the country to provide capital to accelerate their transition to zero emissions, leveraging significant experience from the build of this e-ferry.  This project is also partially funded by a $3 million grant from the California Air Resources Board, administered by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, that comes from the California Climate Investments initiative, a California statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen the economy, and improve public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities.  

    Golden Gate Zero Emission Marine is the provider of the hydrogen fuel cell power package and also serves as technical and regulatory consultants on the project.  The vessel will use an onboard set of fuel cells arranged in compact stacks, similar to battery racks, which allows the onboard space to be used efficiently. The fuel cells turn hydrogen into electricity by injecting hydrogen on one side and by supplying compressed ambient air on the other side of a proton exchange membrane (PEM fuel cell). The hydrogen fuel storage is connected to the fuel cell powertrain, creating electricity to run the propulsion motors and turning the twin fixed-pitch propellers. Fuel cell systems afford the same operational flexibility as diesel with zero emissions and less maintenance. Hydrogen is the simplest element consisting of only one proton and one electron and is extremely high in energy. Hydrogen as a fuel source is similar to natural gas but does not contain carbon. Hydrogen fuel cells directly convert hydrogen to power with zero emissions. Hydrogen has been around for decades as a commodity with a proven track record for handling and safe usage in countless commercial and industrial applications. The only byproducts of a fuel cell reaction are electricity and water that is clean enough to drink.

    All American Marine
    All American Marine Inc., located on the shores of Bellingham Bay, was founded in 1987 and specializes in the construction of custom-tailored aluminum vessels.  Today, the company has become a leading builder of high-speed passenger boats, hybrid vessels, dinner cruise boats, patrol crafts, and research vessels.

    SW/TCH Maritime
    Established in 2017, SW/TCH Maritime is an impact investment platform building the first fleet of zero-emissions maritime vessels, using electric propulsion powered by batteries or hydrogen fuel cell. The first e-ferry will act as the flagship vessel for SW/TCH’s fleet, an important first step in a concerted effort to curb transportation emissions while mitigating roadway congestion in urban centers across the country.  SW/TCH plans to expand its ferry fleet while also actively pursuing investments in several other shipping sectors, scaling the same zero-emissions powertrain technology for implementation in larger vessel types.

    Golden Gate Zero Emission Marine
    Launched 2017, Golden Gate Zero Emission Marine is a full-service provider of hydrogen fuel cell marine power systems that are clean, quiet, and comply with all current and future environmental regulations. GGZEM works with vessel owners of all types, from passenger vessels to ocean-going fleets, to eliminate emissions from the global maritime industry.

    Funding for the CARB grant for the country’s first zero-emission ferry comes from California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities.

Другие новости по темам: aluminum shipbuilding, All American Marine  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 31

18:06 APM Terminals Nigeria donates $US 200,000 to UN Nigeria Basket Fund
17:51 New publication offers updated maritime security guidance for mariners operating off West Africa and Gulf of Guinea
17:36 Manila ports fear shut down due to continued cargo congestion
17:20 Floating workshop of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet completed tasks in Mediterranean Sea
17:06 Yang Ming reveals 2019 financial report
16:55 State Duma of Russia approved in first reading expansion of resource base for LNG production projects
16:23 Rolls-Royce supplies innovative propulsion system for new multi-purpose vessels in the North and Baltic Seas
16:18 Nauticor and Novatek cooperate in the development of small-scale LNG supply infrastructure in the Baltic Sea
15:28 Bunker prices continue going down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:04 ClassNK establishes "Rules for the Survey and Construction of Governmental and Naval Ships"
14:42 NOVATEK declares LNG transshipment in Norway to be a temporary measure caused by Covid-19 pandemic
14:23 Wärtsilä Translink becomes first ever solution fully compliant with latest IEC and DNV GL Cyber Security rules
13:36 Krasnoye Sormovo to build three more ships of RSD59 design
13:09 Hapag-Lloyd revises North Europe – CAF May 1, 2020
12:51 Navigation season opens at Coal Sea Port of Shakhtersk
12:27 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard completed sea and mooring trials of Pola Yaroslava, dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
12:09 Verifavia partners with OSM Maritime Group to provide IHM services
11:44 Operations under quarantine arranged by Troitsa Bay Seaport (MPBT)
11:30 Vostochny Port arranged operations under quarantine
11:08 ABS supports U.S. COVID-19 response
10:45 Cruise shipping to be suspended in the port of Kiel until end of April
10:08 COSCO SHIPPING Holdings announces 2019 results
09:46 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 31
09:33 Baltic Dry Index is down to 548 points
09:16 Brent Crude futures price is up 2.12% to $26.99, Light Sweet Crude – up 5.67% to $21.25
09:08 Sergey Shishkarev headed the Board of Directors of PJSC TransContainer
08:44 Hapag-Lloyd appoints new executive in Asia
08:44 Aker Solutions secures brownfield services contract in Brunei

2020 March 30

18:30 Ecochlor announces collaboration with Horizon Air Freight to expand shipping services
18:15 Inmarsat takes founding role in first Decarbonising Shipping programme for Asian start-ups
18:05 Start of cruise season in Kiel to be postponed until end of April
17:57 Globaltrans’ profit for 2019 climbed 16% YoY to RUB 22.7 billion
17:03 CMA CGM announces PSS from Romania to the Mediterranean
16:35 OOCL announces Transpacific product update
16:20 About 40 small- and mid-size ships to be built for Russia’s Far East by 2025
16:03 ClassNK releases Guidelines for Non-destructive Inspection by Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing
15:45 Gasum to supply Preem with renewable maritime fuel
15:24 Two ferries operate between seaports of Kaliningrad and Ust-Luga
15:03 NuStar extends Svitzer contract in Point Tupper, Canada, by five years
14:58 5G innovation put to a practical use in the Port of Zeebrugge
14:46 Global Ports terminals add new transit intermodal service from Europe to Asia via Russia
14:28 BPO and BTJ prepared overview of measures introduced in ports and shipping lines within Baltic Sea region
14:02 Port Houston posts cargo volume results for Feb 2020
13:51 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 8,177 in RF spot market
13:20 Wärtsilä signs agreement with Kuribayashi Steamship in Japan for deployment of innovative gate rudder technology
13:10 Maersk’s first intercontinental train from Europe to Asia dispatched from St. Petersburg
13:03 Tianjin Port Development announces 2019 unaudited annual results
12:29 United Shipbuilding Corporation establishes center for prevention of Covid-19 spread
12:02 Ports of Bremen fully functioning
11:37 Abu Dhabi, UAE to host ADIPEC 2020 on November 9-12
11:12 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market. Week 13
11:02 First-stage land usage permit issued to APM Terminals Poti
10:50 KN moves its LNG Terminal from its normal location due to cleaning work
10:28 Port of Riga reports no significant changes in cargo handling
10:21 Panama Canal backs efforts to expedite return home of the passengers and crew on Holland America’s Zaandam
10:04 NCSP Group published its consolidated financial results for 12 months 2019
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 30
09:26 RF Government limits crossing of state border checkpoints
09:09 Baltic Dry Index is down to 556 points

2020 March 29

16:29 Coast Guard and a salvage towing company rescued three people near Key Largo