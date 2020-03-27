  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 27 13:06

    Russian bunkering market meets demand for low-sulphur fuel – RF Transport Ministry

    Russian bunkering market meets the demand for low-sulphur fuel, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Deputy Minister of Transport Yury Tsvetkov as saying at the extended meeting of Rosmorrechflot’s Board and Public Council. According to Yury Tsvetkov, availability of low-sulphur fuel is under monitoring as well as its quality and pricing.

    “As of today, Russia’s market of bunker fuel within Russian ports is able to meets the demand  and is receptive to contemporary challenges”, said the official.

    From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%. In ECAs, the sulphur limit will remain at 0.10% as set from January 2015.

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, average indicative price of MGO at port St. Petersburg has dropped by over $200 from the year beginning. At the port of Saint-Petersburg it fell to $310 pmt (-$260), at the port of Vladivostok – to $480 pmt (-$160), at the port of Novorossiysk – to $425 pmt (-$200).

    Related links:

    Bunkered prices >>>>

Другие новости по темам: bunker, IMO sulphur cap  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 27

14:40 Severnaya Verf lays down fifth processing trawler of Project 170701 ordered by NOREBO Group
14:16 VPower Group is new distributor for Rolls-Royce’s MTU solutions in China
13:55 Russia’s foreign trade cargo to be completely redirected to domestic ports by 2022-2023 - Rosmorrechflot
13:06 Russian bunkering market meets demand for low-sulphur fuel – RF Transport Ministry
12:28 Port of Gdansk is fully operational
11:33 Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch takes measures to prevent COVID-2019 spread
11:09 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v P. S. Palios with C Transport
10:35 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 27
10:32 69th navigation season opened in Volga-Don Basin of inland water ways
10:09 Fincantieri extends work stoppage in all its Military and Cruise Vessels production plants and offices from March 30th
09:54 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.68% to $26.52, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.86% to $23.02
09:39 Launching ceremony held for lead shallow-draft dry cargo barge of Project RDB20
09:20 Synergy Group calls for collective action on shipping’s coronavirus crewing crisis
09:11 Baltic Dry Index is down to 569 points

2020 March 26

18:36 MHI-MME first receives MET-MBII turbochargers first order
18:05 DNV GL’s remote surveys surge with 15,000 completed since launch
17:50 IAPH welcomes new member port from Canada
17:36 CMA CGM completes a first transaction relating to the sale of eight port terminals to Terminal Link for USD 815 million in cash
17:16 Höegh LNG announces amendment and restatement of the FSRU Independence debt facility and a new interim LNGC timecharter
17:05 OOCL announces additional withdrawal of Trans-Pacific sailings in April 2020
16:43 RF Government approves Transport Strategy till 2035
16:28 Measures introduced for Nevsky Shipyard staff to prevent spread of Covid -19
16:24 Customised Wärtsilä ship design chosen for two new P&O ships
16:20 MAN Cryo develops liquefied methane terminal in Swedish port city Oxelösund
16:05 COSCO SHIPPING Ports announces FY2019 results
15:37 PDP Institute of Admiral Makarov SUMIS undertakes measures to prevent spread of Covid-19
15:30 APM Terminals issues North America COVID-19 update
15:15 World Maritime University and International Union of Marine Insurance sign Memorandum of Understanding
14:52 North Sea Port takes further action to keep port operational along Ghent and Zealand side
14:13 Delo Group is to consolidate 99.6% of PJSC TransContainer
13:44 Bunker prices continue going down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:21 Expansion of infrastructure for coal exports via port of Vysotsk approved by Glavgosexpertiza
12:48 Blagoveshchensk shipyard named after October Revolution laid down yet another hydrographic ship of Project 19910
12:10 BC Ferries announces fuel rebate
11:29 Murmansk Commercial Seaport completed construction of wind and dust barriers
11:00 Busan Port cooperates with the government, operators and workers to prevent COVID-19 infection
10:52 Panama Canal adopts measures to guarantee sustained operations amid COVID-19
10:38 Ministry of Transport and Communications of Finland to amend decrees on road ferries, manning of ships and certification of seafarers
10:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 26
10:04 Finnpilot reports on its preparation for COVID-19
09:41 Tallink Grupp Supervisory Board members waive remuneration
09:23 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.62% to $27.22, Light Sweet Crude – down 1.51% to $24.12
09:09 Baltic Dry Index is down to 582 points

2020 March 25

18:06 The European Commission prolongs the validity of block exemption for liner shipping consortia
17:52 Rosmorrechflot issues draft public declaration of its key goals and priorities for 2020
17:35 CE Delft study confirms bio and synthetic LNG provide a viable pathway towards decarbonisation
17:21 About 30 warships and vessels of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet to take part in tactical exercises
17:05 Liberian Registry, RINA and d’Amico leverage remote technologies for vessel inspections in response to COVID-19
16:50 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet completed unofficial visit to Indonesia
16:35 Maersk Product Tankers delivers improved financial results and makes strategic progress in 2019
16:22 Tallinna Sadam comments regarding COVID-19 impact to its operations and results
16:04 Chevron Marine Cloud Solutions to support shipping’s digital transformation
15:34 Wärtsilä advances future fuel capabilities with first ammonia tests
15:03 CMA CGM launches SEAPRIORITY Go
14:40 Port of Antwerp Covid-19 Taskforce confirms that port is 100% operational
14:21 ABP invests in a fleet of electric forklifts at the Port of Hull
14:03 Fugro partners with SEA-KIT International to develop new range of uncrewed surface vessels
13:52 FESCO and Rail Cargo Logistics-RUS organized first delivery of oil in flexitanks from Krasnoyarsk Territory to China
13:32 HHLA expects strong decrease in earnings due to 2020 coronavirus pandemic
13:28 Saimaa Canal to open on 30 March 2020 for cargo traffic