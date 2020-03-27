2020 March 27 13:06

Russian bunkering market meets demand for low-sulphur fuel – RF Transport Ministry

Russian bunkering market meets the demand for low-sulphur fuel, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Deputy Minister of Transport Yury Tsvetkov as saying at the extended meeting of Rosmorrechflot’s Board and Public Council. According to Yury Tsvetkov, availability of low-sulphur fuel is under monitoring as well as its quality and pricing.



“As of today, Russia’s market of bunker fuel within Russian ports is able to meets the demand and is receptive to contemporary challenges”, said the official.



From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%. In ECAs, the sulphur limit will remain at 0.10% as set from January 2015.



According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, average indicative price of MGO at port St. Petersburg has dropped by over $200 from the year beginning. At the port of Saint-Petersburg it fell to $310 pmt (-$260), at the port of Vladivostok – to $480 pmt (-$160), at the port of Novorossiysk – to $425 pmt (-$200).



