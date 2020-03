2020 March 26 17:05

OOCL announces additional withdrawal of Trans-Pacific sailings in April 2020

OOCL has announced the additional withdrawal of the following Trans-Pacific sailings in April:



Pacific China South 1 (PCS1)

Port rotation: Fuqing > Nansha > Hong Kong > Yantian > Xiamen > Los Angeles > Oakland > Fuqing

Void sailings from Fuqing on April 5th, April 12th and April 26th



Pacific North West 2 (PNW2)

Port rotation: Yantian > Xiamen > Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > Seattle > Vancouver > Qingdao

Void sailing from Yantian on April 14th