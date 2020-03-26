2020 March 26 15:37

PDP Institute of Admiral Makarov SUMIS undertakes measures to prevent spread of Covid-19

Professional Development Programmes Institute of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping says it undertakes certain measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to institute’s statement, “The key priorities of the PDP Institute are ensuring the highest quality of training programs along with maintaining the safety of our students.

In making decisions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus disease, we are guided by the requirements and recommendations of the Government of Russia, Rosmorrechflot, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Russia, and the Rector of our University. We are closely following the official reports of international organizations, such as the World Health Organization, in order to take timely measures to ensure the safety of employees, cadets and students of our education courses.

Currently, cases of COVID-19 among employees, cadets and students of Admiral Makarov SUMIS are not identified. The University is taking necessary measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Employees of departments and training centers of the PDP Institute were thoroughly briefed on measures to counter the spread of coronavirus. Additional cleaning stages have been introduced: frequently used objects and surfaces are treated with disinfectants, additional cleaning and ventilation are carried out in public places, in classrooms, and on simulators.

In order to ensure the safety of our students and employees, people who arrived in the Russian Federation less than 14 calendar days before the start of classes at the PDP Institute temporary are not accepted for training, and we look forward to mutual understanding.

To fulfill all obligations to our students and ensure their safety, all current classes are held in small groups. An online entry for the formation of new training groups for crewmembers of ships on diploma-related programs is available.

Clients who have signed contracts, but who wish to postpone the education, get the opportunity to change the start and end dates of training without surcharges or return the full cost of training.

Professional Development Programmes Institute of Admiral Makarov SUMIS continues to implement programs of advanced training and retraining of river, sea and oil&gas specialists maintaining the highest quality in accordance with the requirements of Russian and international industry standards.

Admiral Makarov University and its subdivisions carefully monitor and promptly react to the changing situation. We will regularly post all the necessary updates on our official website, and inform our customers and students by e-mail.”