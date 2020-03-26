2020 March 26 11:00

Busan Port cooperates with the government, operators and workers to prevent COVID-19 infection

Busan Port is a national infrastructure that supports Korea’s import and export and operates 24/7 except for major national holidays, Lunar New Year and Chuseok.

As COVID-19 is spreading and the i1f2r3a4m5e3 level is raised to the highest ‘serious’ stage, Bussan Port began its emergency operation to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into the port and took measures in cooperation with port workers, operators and the government.

Busan North Port and New Port terminals are not equipped with thermal monitoring cameras and non-contact thermometer to check the body temperature of entrants to the port and terminals.

Moreover, terminal cafeterias were temporarily closed as many people use them. With such strong measures, the Authority asked for understanding and cooperation to the employees of relevant terminals, port workers, and truck drivers.

In addition, the Authority asked people to take emergency measures according to terminal characteristics, including securing backup workforce from retirees, setting up work groups, running a separate waiting place for workers, working from home, and separating workers, so that the port can operate without stopping even if there are multiple i1f2r3a4m5e4ed COVID-19 patients found.

The Authority also plans to move its port function to a nearby terminal if a terminal is shut down after multiple i1f2r3a4m5e4ed patients are found.

A BPA official stated, “Busan Port accounts for 75% of nation’s container import and export. As it is a core national facility, workers, companies, and the government are working together so that it can remain open even in the time of crisis.”