2020 March 25 17:21

About 30 warships and vessels of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet to take part in tactical exercises

The ships of the Pacific Fleet went to sea to solve practical tasks as part of planned tactical exercises of the far sea zone force grouping, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In the course of a series of exercises under the leadership of the commanders of the formations, practical skills of the personnel for their intended purpose will be practiced in the training grounds, and the readiness of the fleet forces (troops) for action as part of tactical groups will be assessed.

The scenario, in the waters of Japan and Okhotsk seas is scheduled to run a number of military exercises.

In total, up to 15 warships and boats, 12 support vessels, and about 20 aircrafts and helicopters are involved in performance of tasks at sea.